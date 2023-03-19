Enid News & Eagle
EDMOND — Deer Creek Edmond scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to hand the 6-1 Enid Plainsmen their first loss of the spring, 5-4, in the final day of the Edmond Spring Break Festival Saturday.
The Plainsmen had rallied from a 4-2 deficit to tie the game with a run in the sixth and another in the top of the seventh, only to have the Antlers win the game on a one-out single.
“The kids fought hard to get back in the game,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We made some mistakes that cost us. That’s uncharacteristic of us, but that’s baseball. The kids played hard and that’s all you can ask of them.”
Deer Creek Edmond had tied the game with two runs in the fourth and took the lead with two runs in the fifth.
Brock Slater drove in two runs in the third to give EHS a 2-0 lead. A sac fly by Bennett Percival made it 4-3 in the sixth. Cooper Jarnagin drove in the game-tying run in the seventh.
Karter Simon took the loss on the mound.
The Plainsmen will try to bounce back Monday when they host district rival Union at 6 p.m. at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. They will visit Union on Tuesday.
