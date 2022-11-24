After counting votes from area coaches, Chisholm’s Macie Andrews is the Enid News & Eagle 2022 Fast-pitch Player of the Year.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Brad Hawkins was voted Coach of the Year and nine players were named to the All-Area team, along with five honorable mentions
Andrews was also named the Tri-County Conference MVP. She drove in 11 runs with two homers and had a .435 average with a 1.359 OPS.
Andrews stole 30 bases and hit five triples. She also pitched 83.2 innings and struck out 110 batters.
“This season really meant a lot to me since it was my senior year,” Andrews said. “Being named area Player of the Year means a lot. There are several good players in the area that I have been able to compete against for the last four years and all are equally deserving. I’m honored to receive this award.”
Andrews is signed to play college softball at the University of New Mexico.
Kremlin-Hillsdale, under Hawkins’ leadership, came a game away from the state tournament for the second year in a row and will have three seniors playing at the next level next year — Taryn Smith and Karis Stewart at NOC Enid and Ty Neal at Missouri S&T.
“It’s definitely a tremendous honor,” Hawkins said. “There are a lot of good coaches in the area. It is a testament to the players I have had the opportunity to coach. I’ve been fortunate to have some really good softball players who have made it easy to coach.”
Stewart was the top vote-getter for the All-Area team with 14 votes. Stewart drove in 37 runs for the Lady Broncs and hit for a .376 average with five home runs. She was also named the Cherokee Strip Pitcher of the Year and had a 2.28 ERA with 139 strikeouts.
The second-leading vote-getter was Pioneer’s Ava Milacek. Milacek, a freshman hit for a .423 average with eight doubles and 24 RBI.
Third was Waukomis’ Hope Gilliland. Gilliland was named to the Skeltur and Tri-County All-Conference teams. She had a .549 average with four triples and 24 RBI. Gilliland also hit three homers.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Smith also made the team. Smith had a .382 average and drove in 36 runs with two homers.
Waukomis’ Morgan Shaw, the Skeltur Conference Player of the Year, also made the team. She went 25-5 with 225 strikeouts with two perfect gamed and six no-hitters. Shaw also drove in 34 runs.
Kremlin-Hillsdale’s Neal also made the team with seven votes. Neal struck out just twice this season and drove in 43 runs with a .543 average. She also hit five homers.
Enid’s Kate Bezdicek was also named to the All-Area team. Bezdicek also was named the Big 7 Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Bezdicek played in 36 games with a .327 average and drove in 35 RBI.
Covington-Douglas’ Sydney Haken had a .306 average and was named to the Skeltur All-Conference team. Haken stole 38 bases and had a .985 fielding percentage.
Honorable Mentions
Enid’s Camryn Patterson — Patterson pitched 71 innings and struck out 56 batters and drove in 19 runs with a .382 average.
Enid’s Chloee Robinson — Robinson was the Big 7 Conference Defensive Player of the Year and had 154 putouts with a .989 fielding percentage.
Timberlake’s Jada Stovall — Stovall had a .567 average for the Tigers this season.
Kingfisher’s Natalie Dick — Dick had a .378 average with 21 RBI.
Fairview’s Taela Hubbard — Hubbard had a .333 average with a homer and five doubles.
