Macie Andrews accomplished a long-term goal Friday when she tied Delaney Bartley’s nine-year school record in the girls’ pole vault with a winning leap of 10-0 at the Chisholm Invitational.
Andrews cleared the 10-foot barrier on her first try. She missed three times at 10-6, but beat out Oklahoma Christian School’s Stella Sage with fewer misses. Sage and Andrews were second and third at last year’s Class 3A state championships.
Andrews’ jump helped CHS win the team title over Crescent, 98-77. The boys took the team title over Rejoice Christian, 87-86,
“I’ve been working towards it all season and last year,’’ said Andrews, who only started pole vaulting a year ago. “To finally be able to get it was really nice.
“Now that I have actually gone over it, I know I can do it. That’s going to push me and strive to make 10-6.’’
The 10-6 barrier is not the only thing pushing Andrews. The two vaulters, including Sage, who finished ahead of her at state, have moved up to 4A. Andrews’ 9-6 was the highest in 3A so far this season.
“That gives me a lot of confidence because I know I can jump 10 feet,’’ she said/ “I’m really hoping if I work hard enough I can get 10-6.’’
Andrews said the key for her was just running hard, planting the pole high and make sure I turn over on top of the pole.
She said the wind was a benefit because it allowed her to run faster.
Andrews will get one home meet when Chisholm hosts the regionals April 29.
“That gives me more time to work out on our pit,’’ she said.
Teammate Addison Pecha — ranked No. 1 in 3A — won the 800 meters in 2:24.88 in a tight race with Cherokee’s Abby Guffy, who had a 2:27.15. Pecha (5:45.66) and Guffy (5:47) were 1-2 in the 1,600 where Pecha is ranked No. 2 in 3A.
“It feels great,’’ she said after the 800 race. “That was my best time of the year. I was trying for a 2:23 but with this wind, I was pretty happy with it.’’
Pecha was able to break away from Guffy in the last 200.
“Abby and I have a good rivalry,’’ she said. “She is so sweet. We push each other absolutely. I just try to focus on keeping all of my 200s consistent. The last 200 I try ti push my arms fast to get a good kick.’’
Pecha still rodeos on weekends in barrel racing and goat tying. She hasn’t had any conflicts so far as she did in cross country but will miss a day of rodeo on April 29 to compete in regionals.
Kellen Epps was the Longhorns’ lone individual winner taking the 400 in 52.13.
““He is the one senior boy that can do things,’’ said CHS coach Jim Coleman.
Chisholm swept the 3,200 relays with the girls (Emma Smith, Keira Deterding, Laken Hackett and Pecha) going in 10:44.01 and the boys (Elijah Pounds, Karsen Hennigh, Hayden Harmon and Epps) in 8:39.60.
Epps teamed with Titus Prince, Lewis Schmalz and Braden Flanagan to win the 1,600 relay.
“They all ran well and smart,’’ Coleman said.
The Longhorns had seconds in the 400 relay (44.66); Joshua Jones, 110 hurdles, 16.19, personal best; Karsen Hennigh, 3,200, 10:48.98; the 800 relay, 1:32.41; and Aiden Burd, high jump, 6-2, personal best.
Chisholm’s girls got seconds in the 400 relay, 51.11; the 1,600 relay in 4:18,51 and Jessi McDowell in both the shot put (35-8) and discus (112-8).
“The kids performed well all the way around,’’ Coleman said.
Other area girls individual winners were Alva’s Lakin Gaddy, 200, 26.55; and Myah Graves, high jump, 5-0; and Cherokee’s Kyle Kolb, Cherokee, 37-8.
Other area boys individual winners were Alva’s Weston Tucker, 100, 11.39 and long jump, 20-2 and Kyler Penco, high jump, 6-6; and Watonga’s Brayden Cowan, 1,600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.