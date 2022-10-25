Enid’s Tykie Andrews became the first Plainsmen receiver to ever go over 1,000 yards in a season with a 200-plus-yard day Thursday, one of many big games in the area this week.
Andrews caught 14 passes for 205 yards and three scores to not only break Enid’s single-season yardage record, but also become the single-season receptions record holder on Thursday against Broken Arrow.
Andrews has caught 96 passes for 1,105 yards this season.
Andrews’ teammate, running back Luke Rauh, continued his record-pursuing season with a 178-yard game. Rauh is now at 1,354 yards this season.
OBA defeated Garber 48-0 Friday. Running back Jud Cheatham ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, caught four passes for 46 yards and a score and had a tackle for loss in the win.
Fairview quarterback Jax Bernard completed 29 of his 35 passes for 390 yards and three scores in a 41-6 win over Texhoma. Bernard also ran for 23 yards and two scores in the win.
Bernard’s favorite target was wideout Brant Strader, who caught 10 passes for 135 yards in the win.
Hennessey quarterback Titan Hix continued his impressive freshman season, completing 16 of 34 passes for 190 yards. But Hix wasn’t done there. He also ran for 232 yards and seven scores in the Eagles’ 50-40 win over Alva.
Hennessey defensive linemen Jessin Hardin and Zack Tillman each had two sacks.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries went over 1,500 yards on the season in a 70-20 win over Drumright. Humphries ran for 311 yards and six scores. Humphries also had 11 tackles in the win.
Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith completed eight of his 17 passes for 146 yards and two scores in a 48-0 win over Waukomis. Smith also ran for 57 yards.
His wide receiver, Kade Griffin, caught three passes for 16 yards and two scores.
Timberlake quarterback Avery Wallace completed four of six passes for 199 yards and two scores in a 58-8 win over Boise City. Wallace also had 33 yards rushing and a score.
Wide receiver Carter Sands caught two of Wallace’s four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, while Merric Judd did a little of everything. Judd had a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, an interception on defense and a punt return touchdown.
