A K-car might have been the ideal gift for Chisholm pitcher Macie Andrews Thursday during the Lady Longhorns Senior Night celebration following a sweep of Marietta in a district feed-in at CHS.
Andrews, who has committed to the University of New Mexico, struck out 17 in a 10-3 victory the first game and fanned 11 in a 20-7 CHS romp the second.
Andrews was feeling some discomfort the second game but didn’t let up as the now 10-5 Lady Longhorns advanced to next week’s regional tournament.
“I was hurting, but I was excited to get out there and throw and help my team,’’ Andrews said.
“She is a competitor,’’ said Chisholm coach Kevin Burns. “She left it all out there today. She gutted it out and grinded it out.’’
Andrews was drained, emotionally spent but happy.
“It was emotional with things coming to an end,’’ she said. “Everybody left it all on the field. We played our hearts out to make this happen. We wanted this to happen.”
Andrews had 14 out of a possible 15 strikeouts in the first game.
“I was thinking what’s the count and let my defense work behind me,’’ she said.
The Lady Longhorns trailed 5-4 after three innings in the second game, but broke out for four in the fourth and fifth, two in the second and six in the seventh to ease the pressure on Andrews.
“That lead helped me relax in the circle,’’ she said.
Andrews scored seven runs on the day — two in the opener and five in the nightcap.
Joely Harris had three RBI in the opener and went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and six RBI in the nightcap. Jalynn Pina scored three runs and had five RBI in the second game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.