As the regular season winds to a close, teams are turning attention towards the postseason, where everyone is 0-0 again and all that matters is the next week. A handful of area players cam up big in the final week though.
Enid wide receiver Tykie Andrews captured the last of a trio of single-season records with four touchdowns, grabbing the single-season receiving touchdowns mark to go with his receptions record and receiving yardage record.
Andrews caught 12 passes for 229 yards and four scores in the loss to Norman North.
Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith had to contend with some bad weather, as did a lot of players this week. It limited the effectiveness of the passing game, but players play and Smith ran for four touchdowns and 141 yards. Smith completed eight of his 14 passes for 52 yards and had an interception on defense in a win over Okeene.
Derrek Daugherty had 15 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass break up over Okeene.
Even though Timberlake quarterback Avery Wallace only threw five times, he completed four of those passes for 158 yards and four scores. Wallace also ran for 76 yards and a rushing touchdown in a 54-6 win over Medford.
Wallace was joined by running back Merric Judd. Judd scored three ways against Medford, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown while catching a 65-yard touchdown and returning a punt for a touchdown in the win.
Pioneer running back Caden Humphries broke the 2,000-yard mark in a 55-48 loss at Regent Prep. Humphries ran for 379 yards and three touchdowns, but his contributions didn't stop there, Humphries also had 12 tackles on defense.
On a cold, wet, windy Friday night, OBA relied on running back Jud Cheatham to propel them to a 48-0 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
Cheatham, a junior ran for 196 yards and three scores in the win. Cheatham also had a tackle for loss on defense for the Trojans as OBA finished its first undefeated regular season.
A trio of Hennessey players had big days in a 22-14 win over Newkirk.
Freshman quarterback Titan Hix completed 18 of 33 passes for 240 yards and two scores while also running for 60 yards and another touchdown.
Defensive end Cam Griffin had six tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss while wide receiver Seth Simunek caught four passes for 86 yards and made 12 tackles with two interceptions.
In a 40-19 win over Merritt, Fairview running back Blake Perez ran for 147 yards and a touchdown. Perez also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the win.
