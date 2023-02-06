By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
NORMAN — Chisholm’s Macie Andrews was 10th in the girls pole vault with a 9-2 at the Oklahoma High School Indoor No. 2 Saturday at OU’s Moser Indoor track facility.
Andrews also was 40th in the 200 meters, 28.17. Jessi McDowell was 11th in the shot put with a 32-3.
Lauren Nelson was 39th in the 800 (2:49.94) and 45th in the mile (6:24.87). Laiken Hackett was 73rd in the 200 (29.30) and 23rd in the 60 hurdles). Tess Sumner was 79th in the 60 (8.58) and 50th in the 200 (28.56).
Other Chisholm individuals were Josslyn McDaniel, 27th, 800, 2:43.67; Emma Smith, 28th, 800, 2:43.96; Kendall Nance, 41st, 60 hurdles, 11.28; Lily Eckert, pole vault, 25th, 7-8; Samantha Grimes, 39th, shot put, 25-2; and the 1,600 relay in 4:35.85.
Blake Jensen was Enid’s boys highest individual finisher taking 14th in the 800 meters in 2:10.84.
Here’s how the Plainsmen did per event:
800 — 48. Camryn Gantt, 2:19.41; 59. Carson Nault, 2:23.98; 68. Landon Jung, 2:26.51; 69. Wyatt Hannick, 2:27.18; 70. Kyle Llamas, 2:27.29; 78. Zane Briix, 2:31.06; 80. Matthew Reames, 2:33.92; 87. Karson LaRue, 2:38.32; 94. Kaleb Ylitalo, 2:42.88; 96. Cayden Stacy, 2:44.76
Mile — 55. Jensen, 5:00.80; 88. Nault, 5:11.75; 96. Gantt, 5:14.84; 99. Jung, 5:15.35; 131. Hannick, 5:32.81; 141. Briix, 5:42.88; 142. Llamas, 5:42.92; 151. LaRue, 5:54.48; 157. Ylitalo, 6:01.19; 162. Stacey, 6:27.94
1,600 Relay — 11. 3:58.47. 3,200 Relay — 14. 9:09.13.
Chisholm boys results
Tytace Prince — 200 — 112. 25.49; 400 — 115. 1:00.10
Karson Hennigh — 800, 36. 2:17.32; Mile — 48. 4:58.50
Joshua Jones — 60 Hurdles — 36. 9.90.
