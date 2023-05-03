BURNEYVILLE — Skylar Anderson of Medford shot a 114 during the first round of the Girls Class 2A state golf tournament at Falconhead Wednesday.
Anderson had a 51 on the front nine which was delayed an hour because of weather. She had to wait another two hours to play the back because of weather delays. Anderson had a 63 on the back.
“She was really excited to have that first round experience done,’’ said Medford coach Kara Locke. “She played great the first nine but hit she hit in a lot of water and was out of bounds some. She is anxious to go back out tomorrow and score better.’’
