GLENPOOL — Carlos Alvarado pinned Caleb Turner of Sapulpa in 45 seconds to claim the 215-pound championship at the Glenpool Warrior Classic Saturday.

The Plainsmen finished third overall with 169 points compared o 219 for Sand Springs and 179 for Owasso.

Seth Melvin was second at 285 while Enid had thirds from Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; and Andrew Starzmann, 138; and fourths from Vinny Vandiver, 126; Steven Brooks, 144; and Leslie Fortner, 150.

Alvarado had four falls to reach the finals.

Melvin was decisioned by Mason Harris of Sand Springs, 6-0 in his final. He had two falls, an injury default and a tiebreaker decision to reach the finals.

Latdrik pinned Germany Turner of Muskogee in 1:03 in his third-place match. Perez pinned Cavin Peper of Sapulpa in 5:13 in his and Starzman pinned Tavian Sheik-Lawon of Muskogee in 4:37 in his.

“The kids wrestled well,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “We made some improvement. I was pleased.”

Holland said talks are continuing about a makeup match with Putnam City Monday. It if happens, it would be at Putnam City, Holland said.

Enid’s next scheduled competition is the regionals Feb. 17-18 at Jenks.

