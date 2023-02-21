Enid’s Carlos Alvarado and Shae Salinas won’t be strangers when they enter the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City Friday and Saturday for the state wrestling championships.
Alvarado will be making his third state appearance — only the third EHS wrestler to do — when he faces Edmond Memorial’s Carsten Mower at 215 pounds. Salinas will be making her second appearance when she faces Tulsa Rogers’ Kadence Brown in a feed-in match at 110 pounds at 9:30 a.m.
Alvarado was third at the Eastern Regionals last week. Salinas was fourth at the Girls’ Western Regional.
Alvarado, who was third last year at state, will attempt to be Enid’s fourth state champion in the modern era.
“I hope so,’’ he said, “That’s the plan. It’s my final shot to make it happen. I will go all out. Whatever happens, happens. It’s for all the marbles. Win or go home. Once you’re done, you’re done.’’
Salinas went two-and-out a year ago as a sophomore. She says she’s more aggressive and more confident, but has no particular goals.
“I just want to give it my all and do everything that I can,’’ Salinas said. “I learned a lot about myself as a wrestler last time … other things that I can do better and different ways that I can change my wrestling a bit.’’
Alvarado, who is being recruited by Newman and Oklahoma Wesleyan, among others, doesn’t see himself boosting his stock at state — he says that comes on the summer freestyle and Greco-Roman circuit.
The key for him will be staying in his stance and staying low, not letting taller wrestlers take shots at his legs. He said his experience at state should help against Mower, who hasn’t won a match at state yet.
“I know what it’s (winning) like,’’ Alvarado said. “That’s going to help me a lot. The pressure at state is so much different than the regular season. I lost to a couple of kids this season, but I feel confident.’’
Alvarado hopes his legacy has been one that has promoted the sport and gotten more kids out for it.
“I do feel like I have established my name,’’ he said, “but not as a kid who won state but made a difference on the Enid team. I’m trying to be the best example to show them wrestling is an amazing sport.
“How I would like to be remembered … I don’t know … just want to be known as someone who really encouraged kids or never showed pain or weakness in a stressful situation. I want to be a good example for kids to wrestle … I want to help build a good program.’’
Salinas has gone from cheerleader to champion wrestler as the first Enid girl to qualify for the state tournament.
“There’s no secret to my success,’’ she said. “I work hard every day to improve myself and get better. I’ve always had to earn people’s respect in the beginning but people warm up pretty fast.’’
She calls herself a “normal teenager.’’ Salinas likes to hang out with friends and watch movies but on the mat, her personality changes.
“I’m all business,’’ Salinas. “It’s not hard to get in my wrestling mold.’’
She doesn’t feel any pressure about having to wrestle a feed-in match before going into the main draw.
“I just need to warm up and I’ll be ready,’’ Salinas said.
Off the mat, Alvarado is known for his big smile. His life changed in the seventh grade when he began wrestling after originally being assigned to the yearbook staff after the football season.
“I didn’t want to go to yearbook,’’ Alvarado said. “I was just sitting there. I can’t be doing this all day. I got on the wrestling bus and the rest is history.’’
He might have been a four-time state qualifier if not for a shoulder injury his sophomore season, the only time he didn’t qualify.
He says wrestling is why he broke Enid High’s tackle record as a linebacker last season. He is a wrestler first and a linebacker second.
“I would definitely rather watch a day of wrestling film than football film,’’ Alvarado said.
He said he’s conflicted between Newman and Oklahoma Wesleyan as his college choice. Alvarado added he will go to the place that offers the most scholarship money.
All wrestling scholarships are partials — not even All-Americans or national champions are on a full ride. Alvarado will benefit by “having a lot of government money coming in.’’
Enid coach Trent Holland called the duo “great kids who work hard and are definitely leaders.’’
Both would be projected to be wrestling Western regional champions if they win their first matches.
“I think both of them have an excellent opportunity to compete,’’ Holland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.