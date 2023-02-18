JENKS — Enid’s Carlos Alvarado punched his ticket to the state Class 6A wrestling tournament for the third time when he defeated Edmond Santa Fe’s Colter Bufford, 3-1 for third place at 215 points in the Eastern Regional.

Alvarado had opened the day by beating Broken Arrow’s Kole Lamont, 5-1 in the consolation semifinals.

Alvarado took Bufford down in the third period to break a 1-1. By finishing third, he avoids not having to wrestle a feed-in match in the first round Friday.

He is the third Plainsman to qualify for state three times.

“It was just a good win,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland. “It’s a good opportunity for him to get back to state.’’

Alvarado will take a 39-6 record to state.

Payton Zweifel was sixth at 120 pounds, being pinned by Carson Reich of Jenks in 1:32 for fifth and the final state tournament berth.

Zweifel pinned Boston Bence of Owasso in 3:20 in the consolation quarters but lost by a technical fall to Cameron Kiser of Ponca City, 15-0 in the semifinals.

“Payton wrestled well,’’ Holland said. “The good thing is we will have him for another year.’’

Zweifel finishes the season at 16-16.

Seven Enid wrestlers — Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks,144; and Leslie Fortner, 150, were eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals.

“We never had that many kids get that far,’’ Holland said. “It shows the improvement we have been making. I was very pleased with how we did.’’

