An Enid wrestler hasn't won an individual championship since the Mid-America Nationals came here in 2015.
Senior 215-pounder Carlos Alvarado is confident he will be the first when the prestigious tournament begins a two-day run at the Stride Bank Center at 11 a.m. Friday.
“My goal is to win for sure," said Alvarado, who was fourth last year at 195. “I’m confident in how I’m going to do. I plan on being the first (to win). It would be a great accomplishment for Enid wrestling and be an inspiration for the young kids. That’s my main goal."
Alvarado, 2-0, will have another motivation. Several college coaches are coming to watch him.
“We’ll see how it goes and go on from there," said Alvarado, who has three offers so far. “The competition is going to be there. They are not playing around. I got to figure it out."
Alvarado, a standout in football, said he is still getting in wrestling shape.
Enid coach Trent Holland said Alvarado “has a great opportunity to win a title."
It will be a challenge in a star-studded field which includes the No. 1 rated teams in Kansas (Maize), Texas (Arlington Martin), 5A Oklahoma (Collinsville) and 3A (Marlow) and the No. 2 rated teams in Kansas (Maize), 5A (Guthrie), 4A (Heritage Hall) and Arkansas (Rogers Heritage) as well as the No. 3 rated teams in 3A (Jay) and 5A (El Reno). Westlake, Utah, is making its first appearance.
Individually, there are two national champions, seven All-Americans, 18 state champions, 41 state placers and 106 state qualifiers.
Heritage Hall’s K.J. Evans, who won a national championship at Fargo, N.D., last summer will be at 150. The 144-pound and 120-pound fields have three state champs. The 126-pound field has four.
“It’s a pretty tough little lineup," said tournament director Corey Clayton. “It’s definitely up there with the best fields that we have had. The out-of-state teams coming have gotten a lot tougher and a lot more competitive."
There will be eight four-man pools with each pool having a No. 1 and No. 2 seed. The top two finishers go to the gold bracket, while the next two go to the silver bracket. The first round of the gold and silver brackets will be Friday after pool competition is completed.
Saturday’s competition will start at 10:30 a.m. Clayton estimates the championship, third-place and fifth-place matches will begin approximately at 6.
“What’s nice about this tournament is a lot of schools that we will see here, we won’t see the rest of the year," Clayton said. “It’s a chance for our kids to see teams across the country without having to travel. It’s great for our restaurants and hotels."
Hosting the Mid-America has helped Enid land the dual state tournament the past two years, Clayton said.
“A lot of teams didn’t come to Enid in the past, but now it’s one of everybody’s favorite events," Clayton said. “The good thing about this is the experience everybody gets from wrestling six to seven matches."
Alvarado will be joined in the Enid lineup by Hector Perez (106), who was sixth last season; Fred Latbrok (113), Payton Zweifel (120), Vinny Vandiver (126), Zack Fortner (132), Kane Unger (138), Steven Brooks and Andrew Starzman (144), Leslie Fortner (157), Blake Fuksa (165), Maddox Hayes (190), Angel Sanchez (285) and Seth Melvin (285).
Clayton said several of the locals are on the verge of possible breakthroughs.
Clayton and Holland both said Enid’s goals are to get better and be more aggressive.
“They have gotten where they are harder to score against," Clayton said. “Now they have to convert offensively by being more aggressive and working the mindset of being a competitor and looking for ways to score."
“I’m excited about the chances of wrestling against kids from other states," Holland said. “We’ll get a lot of matches. I’m excited about that."
Joining Enid are Airline, La.; Altus; Andale, Kan.; Arlington (Texas) Martin; Barnsdall; Bartlesville; Collinsville; Comanche; Duncan; Edmond Santa Fe; El Reno; Glenpool; Guthrie; Heritage Hall; Heritage, Ark.; Houston Westside; Jay; Kapaun Mount Carmel, Kan.; Liberty Christian (Texas); Maize, Kan.; Marlow; Mustang; Northwest Nelson, Texas; Olathe, Kan., East; Olathe Northwest; Piedmont; Putnam City North; Putnam City; Salina; Sand Springs; Southlake (Texas) Carroll; Union; Weatherford; and Westlake, Utah.
Fans can follow the tournament online at trackwrestling.com.
