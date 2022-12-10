Carlos Alvarado virtually muscled his way to being the first Plainsman ever to win an individual championship at the Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
Alvarado took advantage of a more than 20-pound weight advantage in beating Omari Ellis of Kapaun Mount Carmel (Kan.), 6-5 for the 215-pound title. Ellis weighed in at 193 pounds.
“Records are meant to be broken and there’s history still to be made,” said Alvarado about his legacy. “It feels good to make history and put on a show. I didn’t mean to put on a show. He worked me so I had to work back and take advantage of it and give people what they wanted. I’m a performer.”
Alvarado was able to counter Ellis’ quickness with his strength. Ellis was twice penalized for stalling. Alvarado had taken him out of bounds with a couple of shots on attempted takedowns.
“I shot him out of bounds, that’s how I got my points,” Alvarado said. “I was a lot stronger than he was and I was able to score when I needed to.”
Alvarado had two escapes and a takedown with 29 seconds left in the second period. Ellis escaped in the third period to make it 6-5. Alvarado was able to hold off any Ellis move. Alvarado appeared to have a takedown in the final seconds but it was called off.
Ellis nearly took a 4-1 lead when he put Alvarado on his back with a first period takedown. He had a two-point near fall, but Alvarado was able to escape.
“That was the match of the night,” Alvarado said. “That’s what people paid to see.”
Alvarado reached the finals with falls over Ali McCoy of Sand Springs in 2:31 and Jed Hampton of Jay in 5:54.
“My goal is to strike hard and strike fast,” he said. “I want to get it over with as fast as I can as you don’t risk losing. I don’t like losing.”
Alvarado was cheered on by his teammates throughout the match.
“It means a lot to the guys on the team,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “Seeing him win like that creates a lot of excitement for his town, Carlos and the team.”
Alvarado was the only medal winner for the Plainsmen, who finished 22nd with 169.5 points. Arlington (Texas) Martin ran away with the team title with 618 points to 396.5 for Maize, Kan.
Hector Perez was ninth at 113 while Payton Zweifel was 12th at 120, Vinny Vandiver 13th at 126, Blake Fuksa 15th at 165 and Seth Melvin 11th at 286.
The Plainsmen had a successful day in the silver bracket (those who didn’t qualify for the gold bracket).
Zack Fortner (132) and Steven Brooks (144) reached the finals, where both were pinned — Fortner by Brayden Bowman of Marlow, 1:22 and Brooks by Elijah Lunn of Bartlesville in 3:40. Leslie Fortner was fourth at 157.
Maddox Hayes won three straight to finish fifth at 190 while Andrew Starzman was ninth at 144.
“They all wrestled well at times,” Holland said. “This is a big tournament and we got an opportunity to work on some stuff and correct some stuff.”
Enid will be back in action at the Norman Tournament Dec. 17.
