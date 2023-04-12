Enid’s track teams will be making some strategic moves at Thursday’s 24-team Yukon Invitational, the last meet before the Oklahoma Big 7 championships on April 27.
Adrian Alvarado, a consistent placer in the high jump, will run the boys’ 800 for the first time.
“We just want to see how he competes there,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “He is one of the most competitive athletes we have sports wise and we want to find something else he can compete in.’’
Geralyn Bunn, who had a 1:03 on her leg on the 1,600 relay at the Carl Albert meet Friday, will run the open 400 for the first time.
“It’s going to be a little different for her,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “She took a handoff Friday and passed a lot of people. If she has a lead, she will have to keep pushing and no let up.’’
The boys 400 relay of Luke Rauh, Juan Chavez, Tykie Andrews and Erik Lewis are ranked No. 15 statewide with a time of 43.47. Lewis is No. 15 in the open 100 (11.04).
“Our speed is there,’’ Sears said. “We might mix up some legs or we might keep them the same. We know this will be a fast meet. It’s a pre pre regional type of meet.’’
Taylor Woods is ranked fourth in the girls’ high jump (5-2) while Mary Isbell is ranked No. 11 in the shot put (33-11 3/4). Gabi Hunter dropped her time in the 300 intermediate hurdles from 53.14 to 51.49 at Carl Albert.
“We hope we can get Taylor over 5-4 and see Mary move up in the standings. She has been throwing pretty consistent,’’ Bloom said.
Yukon will be the site of the state meet which will be good for high jumpers like Woods to get ready for the future.
With 24 teams in the field, all events will be timed finals.
