YUKON — Carlos Alvarado of Enid had two falls to advance to the 195-pound semifinals at the Jay Hancock Invitational wrestling tournament Friday. He will wrestle Coal Madison of Guthrie in the semifinals.
Hector Perez (106) and Trinit Zweifel remained alive in consolation and will go in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning.
Hector Perez, 106 — dec. Huffer, Westmoore, 2-0; dec. by J. Goodin, Edmond North, 5-0. Consolation — dec. Hogan, Putnam City North, 10-3; dec. K. Hernendeen, Guthrie, 2-1. Semifinals — vs. D. Frazier, Putnam North
Steven Brooks, 138 — dec. A. Schane, Yukon, 7-4. Quarterfinals — dec. by by S. Muse, Choctaw, 2-0. Consolations — dec. J. Reems, Cascia Hall, 2-0; dec, by. C. Perkins, Westmoore, 9-2
Jason Pearson, 145 — dec. by Hillyer, Woodward, 6-2. Consolation — dec. K. Minton, Putnam City West, 2-0; dec. by J. Speer, Choctaw, 2-0
Trinit Zweifel, 145 — maj. dec. by Brooks, Collinsville, 12-0; pinned Weller, Cascia Hall, 2:00; pinned Carey, Guthrie, 1:27; pinned. S. Shouse, Moore, 3:31; Consolation Semifinals — vs. Speer, Choctaw
Carlos Alvarado, 195 — pinned M. Aguilar, Stillwater, 1:41; dec. L. Krause, Union, 1:21. Semifinals — vs. Coal Madison, Guthrie
Seth Melvin, 285 — dec. by Cottrill, Stillwater, 9-2; won by forfeit over M. Clark, Union; won by forfeit over Taylor, Putnam City West; pinned by Tapa, Santa Fe South, 2:36
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.