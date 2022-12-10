Conditioning was Carlos Alvarado’s biggest concern going into the Mid-America Nationals Wrestling Tournament at the Stride Bank Center Friday.
He made sure that wasn’t a problem as he had three falls — all in the second period — to advance to the 215-pound quarterfinals in the gold bracket.
“I’ve greatly improved since the dual with Santa Fe (Tuesday),” Alvarado said. “My lungs have been the biggest issue. You don’t want to get tired in the second period if you want to get to the finals.
“I used the first match as a focal point to where I was and I used that to build my conditioning. I’ve been sprinting to build up my lungs.”
Alvarado pinned Guthrie’s Jeff Oakes in 2:44 in the gold bracket first round. He will wrestle Sand Springs’ Ali McCoy in the quarters, which will begin at 10:15 a.m. Saturday.
“I just need to strike hard, strike fast and have no mercy if I want to get to the finals,” Alvarado said.
Enid heavyweight Seth Melvin won his pool with two pins and a decision but was pinned by Guthrie’s Nic Herenden in 4:39. He was leading 2-0 going into the third period, but Herenden put him on his back on a takedown.
“He just got caught,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He wrestled a great match and a smart match even though he got caught.”
Four other Plainsmen reached the gold bracket by finishing second in their pools — 107-pounder Hector Torres, 120-pounder Payton Zweifel, 126-pounder Vinny Vandiver and 165-pounder Blake Fuksa. All were pinned in the first round of the gold bracket.
Zweifel and Vandiver both had two falls in their pools.
“They are all coming along,” Holland said. “It’s wrestling. You have to work through it and be tough tomorrow.”
Enid 157-pounder Leslie Fortner had a fall in his first round silver (consolation) bracket match while Steven Brooks pinned Andrew Starzman in a battle of Plainsmen 144-pounders.
Fred Latbrik (113), Zack Fortner (132), Kale Unger (138) and Maddux Hayes (190) all received first-round byes. Angel Sanchez, at 285, was pinned.
Enid was tied for 18th with 57 points in the team competition. Arlington (Texas) Martin had a 172.5 to 129 point lead over Maize, Kan., for first.
Enid results at Mid-America Nationals
Hector Perez, 113 — pinned by Kurtz, El Reno, 1;30; pinned McGill, Olathe East, 3:01. Gold bracket — pinned by Ota, Southlake Carroll, 2;48
Fred Latbrik,113 — pinned by Mayoral, Northwest Nelson, 1:13; pinned by Ota, Southlake Carroll, 46 seconds. Silver bracket — bye
Payton Zweifel, 120 — pinned Waheed, Southlake Carroll, 1:34; pinned by Doras, Mustang, 32 seconds; pinned Rodriguez, Altus, 1:02. Gold bracket — pinned by Rodriguez, Altus, 1:02
Vinny Vandiver, 126 — pinned Reyna, Sand Springs, 1:22; pinned by Perry, Airline, 1:40; pinned Pollard, Duncan, 2:31. Gold bracket — pinned by Ryncarz, Arlington Martin, 4:28
Zack Fortner, 132 — maj. dec. by Duran, Jay, 16-5’ pinned by Gomez, Maize, 42 seconds; pinned Prather, Mustang, 1:12. Silver bracket — bye
Kale Unger, 138 — pinned by Salsburg, Maize, 3:31; pinned by Klingsby, Olathe Northwestm 3:01; won by forfeit over Williams, Altus. Silver bracket — bye
Steven Brooks, 144 — pinned by Hall, Guthrie, 5:33; pinned by Biehler, Kapaun Mount Carmel, 41 seconds. Silver bracket — pinned Starzman, Enid, 44 seconds
Andrew Starzman, 144 — pinned by Lohmann, 4:00; tech fall by Lew, Houston Westside, 16-1; pinned by Kelly, Duncan, 2;46. Silver bracket — pinned by Brooks, Enid, 44 seconds
Leslie Fortner, 157 —pinned Pair, Weatherford, 5:29; pinned by Sanderson, Liberty Christian, 2:28; maj. dec. by Gilbert, Marlow, 9-0. Silver bracket —pinned Barrientos, Heritage, Ark., 2:18
Blake Fuksa, 165 — pinned by E.J. Beloncik, Heritage Hall, 1:20; pinned Fraser, Liberty Christian, 32 seconds. Gold bracket — pinned by Gooch,Putnam City North, 3:23
Maddox Hayes, 190 — pinned by Saul, Liberty Christian, 1;03; pinned by Murray, 54 seconds. Silver bracket — bye
Carlos Alvarado, 215 — pinned House, Salina, 2:22; pinned Marx, Andale, 3:11.Gold bracket — pinned Jeff Oakes, Union, 2:45
Angel Sanchez, 285 —pinned by Christopher, Arlington Martin, 46 seconds; pinned by White, Comanche, 34 seconds. Silver bracket — pinned by Compton, Edmond Santa Fe, 51 seconds
Seth Melvin, 285 — pinned Sanjea, Olathe Northwest, 4:25; dec. Atifale, Westlake, 2-0; pinned Lucas, Marlow, 1:22. Gold bracket — pinned by Herendeen, Guthrie, 4:39
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.