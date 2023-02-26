Enid News & Eagle
OKLAHOMA CITY — Enid’s Carlos Alvarado ended his career standing on the podium at the Class 6A state wrestling championships as he took fourth at 215 pounds.
Alvarado fell to old nemesis Gabriel Roland of Ponca City, 6-1 in the third-place match to finish the season with a 41-8 record with almost 120 wins in his career.
“Roland pinned him twice previously, so we definitely closed the gap,” said Enid coach Trent Holland. “He wrestled the best match he has against that kid. Being a senior you would like to see him higher on the podium, but he did well. We’re proud of what he’s accomplished and done.”
Alvarado advanced to the consolations finals by beating Edmond Santa Fe’s Colton Bufford, 5-2 in the ultimate tiebreaker.
The match was tied in regulation. The stalemate was still not broken after a one-minute overtime. Both wrestlers rode the other out in 30-second periods.
That put the match in the ultimate overtime where if the man on top rides out he wins. If the man on bottom escapes, he wins.
Alvarado not only rode Bufford out but put him on his back.
“The long match played in our favor,” Holland said. “Carlos has a motor and wore the kid down. You could tell he (Bufford) faded out the last period or so.”
The final match was emotional for Holland, who has coached Alvarado since the seventh grade.
“I remember all the freestyle tournaments we went to in Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas,” he said. “He’s been one of those kids who has been a positive in our program. We will miss him.”
Alvarado was third as a junior and qualified for state as a freshman. He is only one of three EHS wrestlers to qualify for state three times.
Three area wrestlers placed in the 3A championships.
Watonga’s Ernesto Duenez was third at 190 after pinning Rance Digby of Davis in 3:33 and Ethan Manning of Chandler in 5:47 in the consolation semifinals and finals respectively. He finished with a 37-5 record.
Carlaeona Hockert of Billings was third in the girls 130-pound division. She pinned Ainsley Jennings of Little Axe in 1:36 in the consolation semifinals and Josaline Blevins of Stillwater in 27 seconds for third. She finished with a 28-3 record.
Gant Browning of Kingfisher was fourth at 126. He pinned Gunner Richey of Vian in 5:47 in the consolation semifinals but lost by a major decision to Devin Duran of Jay, 13-0 for third. He had a 26-11 record.
Titan Hix of Hennessey and Kale Smith of Watonga fell in the consolation semifinals. Hix lost by a major decision to Cade White of Comanche, 12-0 to finish the season at 28-10. Smith fell to Ryan Lytal of Hinton, 6-5 to finish the season at 33-12.
