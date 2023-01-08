JENKS — Enid 215-pounder Carlos Alvarado came back from his first loss of the season to defeat Toganoxie’s Hunter Benedict, 11-5 in a second-place challenge match at the Larry Wilkey Invitational wrestling tournament Saturday.
Alvarado, 20-1, was pinned by Ponca City’s Gabe Roland in 5:30 in the finals. Teammate Hector Torres pinned Jenks’ Reginald Bombite in 1:59 for fifth place.
“It happens,” said Enid coach Trent Holland about Alvarado’s first loss. “He pretty well controlled the second-place match. You have to give it up to him because it’s hard to get your mind right after losing. Hector had a good match. Overall, I thought we made some improvements.”
Enid will be back in action Thursday at the district duals at Broken Arrow.
Enid’s Kadence Fuksa was fifth at 100 pounds while teammate Shae Salinas was third at 110 at the Inola girls tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.