ENID, Okla. — The first two innings of the 2023 fast pitch softball season couldn’t have gone any better for the Chisholm Lady Longhorns at their home park Tuesday.
They were tied with perennial power Alva, 0-0, having thrown out a runner at home. Shortstop Palmer Pasby robbed Asia Blackledge of a hit in the second inning with a diving catch.
Then came the third.
The Ladybugs sent 14 hitters up to the plate in scoring 10 runs on eight hits on their way to a 12-0 run-rule victory over the young Lady Longhorns, who have only one senior and three juniors.
“We held them for two innings and then they opened up,’’ said Chisholm coach Kevin Burns. “It’s just a little different the second time around the lineup.”
Winning pitcher Jaycee Kelln and Rien Buehrer both had two-RBI triples. Kylen Woods and Ruby Nichols had RBI doubles. Myka Lowery had an RBI single.
“I was very proud of the team effort today,’’ said Alva coach Megan Stratton. “Chisholm is not a team that we take lightly. We came to compete today and that’s exactly what we did. Our bats really came alive.
“It took us awhile to get going but once we got going, we stayed hot. If we keep moving forward like that, we will be just fine all season.’’
Alva added two more runs in the fifth with Woods having an RBI single for her second RBI of the day. Buehrer was three for three with three runs scored.
Kelln and Trinity Stevens combined for a one-hitter with losing pitcher Ady Collins getting Chisholm’s lone hit on a first inning single.
Kelln struck out the last seven batters she faced before giving way to Stevens in the fourth. Stevens struck out three — all coming in back-to-back-to-back fashion to end the game on the run rule.
“The defense had my back,’’ Kelln said. “I felt I did all right. We started swinging the bats and scoring runs. It just took us awhile to get our timing down.’’
Collins and Amelia Alcorn pitched for the Lady Longhorns.
“You can’t get behind in the count against a team like Alva,’’ Burns said. “They are just so athletic up and down the lineup.’’
Burns said it was a learning experience for his young team.
“We’re young, we’re going to get better,’’ he said. “We’re going to have some growing pains. The girls are hard workers and they will get better.’’
The win boosted Alva’s record to 1-1 after a 3-2 loss to Newkirk on Monday.
“We got rid of those first game jitters,’’ Stratton said.
Chisholm will go to the Weatherford Tournament Friday and Saturday, where the Lady Longhorns are scheduled to play Edmond Santa Fe in the first round.
“We’re going to put this behind us and move on,’’ Burns said.
HENNESSEY 13, PIONEER 4
HENNESSEY — Tayler Franklin struck out 13 and allowed only two hits as Hennessey spoiled Pioneer’s softball opener, 13-4, on Tuesday.
The Lady Mustangs led 4-1 after scoring three runs in the first and one in the third, only to allow four in the third and eight in the fourth.
Madison Dunkin scored twice for Pioneer. Libby Dunkin was one for two with a run scored. Gracie Peace was one for three with a run scored.
Franklin had a double for Hennessey. Jaryn Dowell scored twice and had two RBI.
Pioneer will visit Oklahoma Bible Academy at 3 p.m. Thursday.
