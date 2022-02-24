Hennessey may have a reason to doubt its home court advantage Friday when the 14-7 Eagles face No. 3-ranked Alva (22-2) in a Class 3A regional winners bracket semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The Goldbugs won three straight games at an area at the HHS gym a year ago when they qualified for state for the first time since 2006, including a 53-51 win over Metro Christian in which they scored the game’s final 13 points to overcome a 25-5 early deficit.
“It’s a beautiful gym, we have fond memories of it last year,” said Goldbugs coach Shane Feely. “Regardless of where you play, you have to play good basketball. We have had a couple of days of real good practices.”
“I don’t think the homecourt will be too much of a factor,” said Hennessey coach Brady Page.
The Eagles have won six straight, including a 50-44 win at Lindsay last week at district.
“I would say that we are peaking at the right time,” Page said. “It’s always good to be peaking at playoff time and that’s what we have been doing. We have to make sure that we keep on doing what we have been doing. We need to keep playing hard and together. That’s what we have to do to be successful.”
The Eagles are led by post man J.J. Torres (17.0) and Christian Rodriguez (10.0).
Alva has won six in a row as well, including a dominating 72-16 rout of Blackwell in the district finals. They have allowed only 34.2 points per game, the best in school history from records dating back to 1960.
“It all starts on the defensive end,” Feely said. “We have been running that zone so long that we have been able to disrupt the timing of most people’s offenses.”
Alva is led by Kyler Penco (15.0 ppg), Jackson Feely (10.0 ppg) and Austin Reed (10.0). Coach Feely said the offense’s strength is unselfishness.
“We do a good job of finding each other and creating good looks,” he said. “When we’re able to penetrate and create gaps in other people’s defenses it makes us pretty tough. We play so well together and so hard for each other.”
Feely said the Goldbugs must keep the Eagles off the boards — something they have been able to do this season. Torres, he said, will be a “pretty tough matchup” inside.
Page said the two teams match up well against each other.
“I hope we can play well and give ourselves a chance,” he said. “The kids have been in some tight spots the last couple of years and I think that should help us. Alva is a tough matchup, but we’re excited.”
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday because games were set back with severe weather in the forecast. Both coaches agree that shouldn’t be a factor, saying it gives them another day to prepare.”
The winner will face the Washington-Perry winner at 8 p.m. Monday at Perry. The loser will play the Chisholm-Sperry loser at 8 p.m. Saturday at Perry.
“If we win, it gives us two days to prepare,” Feely said. “That wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world.”
The two teams haven’t played in the last two years. They last met at the Pioneer Tournament in December 2019.
“Hennessey is playing real well now,” Feely said. “It’s going to be a good game.”
Alva’s girls, 16-8, will face Lindsay (12-12) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hennessey. The Ladybugs are coming off a 55-21 rout of Blackwell at the district tournament. Lindsay beat Hennessey, 39-23.
The winner faces the Washington-Perry winner at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Perry. The loser plays the Chisholm-Sperry winner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Perry.
Hennessey (6-15) and Blackwell (6-16) will meet in an elimination game at 4 p.m Friday. The Lady Eagles have beaten Blackwell twice this season — 38-33 at the Frontier Shootout and 63-47 on Feb. 10.
The winner will play the Washington-Perry loser at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Perry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.