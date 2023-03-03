Alva’s girls tradition came out in the fourth quarter in a 45-36 victory over spunky Kipp Tulsa in the losers bracket semifinals of the Class 3A Area I basketball tournament at Enid High School Friday.
The Goldbug boys weren’t as fortunate as a spirited comeback fell just short in losing to Cascia Hall, 59-52. Alva ends its season at 23-5.
The Ladybugs, 24-5, stepped up their game in outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Kipp Tulsa had led 20-16 with the game being tied at 26 after three quarters
Alva, which committed 15 turnovers the first three periods, had none the fourth. They were three of five from the field while sophomore Lakin Gaddy was eight of eight from the foul line to keep separation.
“I think we finally settled down and realized they can play with them and the mistakes they were making were mistakes they were making on their own and not really forced turnovers,’’ said Alva coach Kris Gore.
“We calmed down a little at halftime and decided they wanted to win.’’
Gaddy scored 10 of her 14 points in the final eight minutes after going only two of eight from the field in the first three quarters. She made all eight free throws in the final 1:45. The Ladybugs outscored Kipp Tulsa, 14-4 over the last 5:15.
“She is the catalyst,’’ Gore said of Gaddy. “She is the quarterback. She is the one that you want to have the ball and make the game decisions. That’s a lot of responsibility to put on a 16-year-old but she can absolutely do it. Lakin is in the gym more than anybody that I have ever coached.’’
Alva’s ability to play keep away with the spread offense did not surprise Gore.
“We work on that a lot .. trying to execute how we want to spread the defensse out and eventually get to the free throw line,’’ Gore said.
Carly Argo had 10 points for the Ladybugs, hitting three treys. Jaycee Kelln had eigth and Kylie Adair seven.
Kipp Tulsa was only four of 11 from the field and committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter. Gore switched defenses in the second half after “a spirtual moment.’’
“As I was walking out the door,I almost heard this voice call out ‘Pink’ which is a special defense that we run,’’ she said. “We ran it in the second half and that was the difference in stopping No.5 (Heaven Smith) and No. 23 (Rekbia Bowen). Smith (19) and Bowen (14) combined for 33 points.’’
Alva will face the Luther-Washington loser at 6 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth. Luther beat Alva, 48-44 in the regional finals.
“We don’t care who we play,’’ Gore said, “because it’s all about us now.’’
CASCIA HALL 59, ALVA 52 (B)
The Goldbugs — trailing by 16 (52-36) with 4:29 left, cut the lead to five twice in the final minutes but couldn’t quite get over the hump. The Commandos help the Goldbugs by making only eight of 15 free throws n the fourth quarter and committing numerous turnovers.
Cascia Hall did hit two free throws in the final 16 seconds for the final seven-point margin.
“I’m very proud of their effort,’’ said Alva coach Shane Feely. “They played their guts out. If a couple of things like a charge here or there had changed, we still could be playing. We had our chances’’
No one played with more heart than Daylon Malone, who had 28 points, 18 of which came after intermission. He was the lone Goldbug in double figures.
“Dylan is a great competitor,’’ Feely said. “The bigger the game, the better he plays. He doesn’t know he’s little or not supposed to do some things. He played a great game.’’
Kyler Penco, who had broke Alva’s single season scoring record Thursday, was held to eight points after drawing three fouls in the first half.
The Goldbugs had committed 15 turnovers in trailing 28-14 at halftime. The Commandos were successful in doubling Malone in the first half after Penco had gone out.
Alva had 24 turnovers for the game.
“The turnovers killed us,’’ Feely said. “They had super pressure and they were physical which we didn’t handle very well. We got beat on the boards quite a bit which hasn’t been happening to us.’’
Alva adjusted in the second half by “just going out and playing ball and throwing out the Xs and Os and keep attacking the pressure and not playing catch.’’
The Goldbugs finished the season at 23-5 after losing four starters the year before.
“We had a great season,’’ Feely said. “We kept competing and kept getting better.’’
Cascia Hall will face the Crooked Oak-Metro Christian loser at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
