Alva’s girls spent a “lot of time” on their free throw shooting — especially in pressure situations when their legs are tired.
All that work paid off in the Ladybugs’ 54-45 win over Luther in the Class 3A Area I losers bracket finals which put Alva (25-4) in the state tournament for the first time since 2020 (when the tournament was canceled because of COVID).
The Ladybugs were 26 of 27 from the foul line and were 16 of 17 in the final period when the Lady Lions were having to foul to get back in the game.
A three-pointer by Halyn Browning cut the lead to 44-43 with 2:02 remaining, but Alva answered back by hitting all 10 of its free throws in the final 1:31 while holding the Lady Lions to one field goal.
“We made them when their legs were tired,” said a happy Alva coach Kris Gore. “We had to work for everything. I’m just super proud of them. I thought this team had a lot of promise. They proved worthy of being a state tournament team.”
The win avenged losses to the Lady Lions in both last year’s Area losers bracket finals and the regional winners bracket finals at Perry last week.
Gore said the Ladybugs learned from the loss last week.
Luther hit six threes in leading 26-19 at halftime. The Ladybugs had committed 12 turnovers.
Gore stuck with her game plan of concentrating on stopping star Halyn Browning inside and shutting down the inside lanes.
Browning scored all of her 15 points in the second half, but her teammates made only one more three (Browning had one).
Alva cut down on the turnovers in a 15-5 third quarter spurt to take a 34-31 lead. Luther was only one of nine from the field, that coming on Addison Harris’ fifth three of the night with six seconds left in the quarter. Alva used a 6-0 run to turn a 28-28 game into a 34-28 lead with 23.4 seconds left in the quarter after two Carly Argo free throws.
Browning was five of nine from the field in the fourth period, but the rest of her teammates were 0 of five. Luther was 14 of 41 from the field.
“I told them the last time we played them, I felt like we gave them too easy of a bump,” Gore said. “We wanted to shut down the driving lanes and make them go left and make them (Browning’s teammates) hit some shots.
“They made some big shots early. I told them we had to guard them tighter and hook up. The turnovers were hurting us. We weren’t [getting] pressure on them. We got them to turn the ball over and we did a better job of rotating where we needed to be.”
All five starters hit at least two free throws down the stretch.
Lakin Gaddy was six of six in scoring 13 points. Jaycee Kelln was five of five after intermission and was seven of seven in scoring 15. Morgan Heath was eight of eight from the line for all eight of her points.
“You have to have a bunch of players that can play the style of play you want,” Gore said. “It was all about us. We stepped up.”
The game was getting physical late as Luther was having to foul. They wouldn’t shake the Ladybug composure. Alva was 13 of 20 from the field, going four of six in the third quarter and two of two in the fourth.
“That was one of the big keys,” Gore said. “We wanted to stay patient and not get in a chaotic game because that’s what they want — utter chaos. We stayed calm.”
Alva is the third team Gore has taken to a state tournament, joining the Canton and Leedey girls.
“This never gets old,” she said. “It’s been a long time for me.”
Gore said the fans were the sixth man (or woman) for the Ladybugs. The Alva boys, coming off an emotional season-ending loss to Cascia Hall, filled the stands for their female counterparts.
“We have great support,” Gore said. “The fans are great. The administration has given everything we have wanted. This isn’t just us making it — it’s an Alva success.”
The Ladybugs will find out their first round opponent when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association releases the brackets Sunday.
