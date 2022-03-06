Luther used an aggressive defense to shut down Alva, 62-40 in the Class 3A Area I girls losers bracket finals at Enid High School Saturday night.
The Ladybugs were trying for their fifth straight win in the losers bracket after losing to Lindsay in the regional winners bracket finals, but Alva showed some tired legs after playing its fifth game in six days and its sixth game in eight days.
Luther forced 20 turnovers and never trailed in the game in raising its record to 23-4. The Ladybugs finished their season at 20-10.
“My hats are off to them,” said Alva coach Kris Gore about her team after the loss. “It’s sad to end on a loss, but when it’s all said and done only one team in 3A will be ending their season with a win. We have nothing to hang our heads about, especially our seniors who have done such a good job of leading us.”
Gore said just getting to the finals was an accomplishment after the early loss to Lindsay.
“The seniors (Brooke Perez, Chloe Durkee, Mary-Kate Foster and Carly Argo) elevated their games,” she said. “They picked up their game even more. Each one of them had big moments and definitely led us.
“We have a little thing on our locker room door which says, ‘What will you leave for Ladybug basketball?’, and these seniors will leave a big legacy. A lot of people thought we wouldn’t have a chance to be within one game of the state tournament or win 20 games. They led us. That’s huge for our young kids moving forward, especially this being my first year at Alva.”
The game was tied once, 3-3 after an old-fashioned three-point play by Lakin Gaddy with 5:42 left in the first period. Luther went on an 11-0 run to go up 14-3 after a layup by Shauntae Silva.
The Ladybugs were only three of 15 from the field in trailing 24-11 at halftime. The Lady Lions scored four points in the last 16 seconds to gain separation.
Savannah Nunley went to work inside the second half, scoring 10 of her game-high 15 points. She was seven of eight from the field, being almost unstoppable under the basket.
Silva had 13, Halyn Browning 12 and Darcy Roy 10. Alva was led by Perez with 12 and Jaycee Kelln with 10. The Ladybugs missed several close layups.
“We knew it would be a tough matchup for us,” Gore said. “They are very quick and some of the things that they do well are some of our weaknesses.”
Gore said the missed layups were due to having tired legs and Luther’s defense.
“My hat is off to them,” she said. “They definitely earned the right to be in the state tournament.”
Luther’s quickness had been a concern to Gore. She said if the Ladybugs had started pressing too early “we could have been blown out. They just come at you faster in spots. We were just trying to pick our poison.”
Gore said she appreciated the large turnout of Alva fans both Saturday and throughout the season. Some of the younger Alva players got some playing time at the end.
“I’m excited for the future of our program,” Gore said. “I’m glad we were able to play some young kids. I wanted them to have a moment in a big-time atmosphere. Those last few minutes will be great for them.”
