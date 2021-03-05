HENNESSEY — Alva took care of business on Thursday evening in the Class 3A boys area tournament, knocking off Cascia Hall with a 52-46 win at the Stride Bank Center.
The Goldbugs followed the lead of Austin Reed, who scored a game-high 23 points with Jackson Feely adding nine of his own.
“We did a good job on offense,” Alva head coach Shane Feely said. “It was kind of hard to read their defense, so we’d get out to some good leads and then we’d let them crawl back in. Outside of that I thought we did pretty good today.”
Alva was able to hold on throughout the second half in part due to their success at the free throw line. Chuck Sheltie was called on to hit some big shots from the free throw line late in the game and didn’t disappoint. He finished with seven points. The Commandos’ Grand Holley scored a team-high 18 points for Cascia Hall.
Alva will look to build off this momentum in their game tomorrow against Star-Spencer at 3 p.m. on Friday in Hennessey.
Lomega girls knock off Varnum
The Lomega Lady Raiders defeated the Varnum Lady Whippets 72-50 on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Class B girls state championship.
The Lady Raiders faced Varnum last season in the state championship game, winning 69-54. This time Lomega stuck with the hot hand of Darcy Roberts, who scored 15 points on 6-15 shooting and 2-5 from deep. She also added five rebounds and four assists.
Lomega held Varnum to 2-of-12 shooting from the three-point line and forced 24 turnovers while only giving up 11 of their own. The Lady Whippets were held to 25% shooting while the Lady Raiders knocked down 37% of their attempts from the field. The Lady Raiders also benefited from 14 bench points compared to Varnum’s six.
