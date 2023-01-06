It was the best of times and the worst of times for Alva basketball in the Wheat Capital semifinals Friday at Chisholm High School.
The Goldbugs got 38 points from Kyler Penco in drilling 4A power John Marshall, 77-49 to set up a 7:20 p.m. finals rematch with defending champion Kingfisher. who beat Sunrise Christian, 79-31
Two-time defending 3A state champion Jones shut down the Ladybugs, 55-30 in the girls semifinals to advance to the 6 p.m. finals opposite of Kingfisher, who outlasted Woodward, 50-45.
Penco had 23 points in leading Alva to a 29-23 halftime lead but he got plenty of help from his teammates in the second half. Daylon Malone had 14 of his 16 points after intermission hitting six of seven attempts.
Penco was 12 of 18 from the field and 14 of17 from the line.
Alva scored the last five points of the first half and then are out with a 18-7 spurt to open the second half to take a 47-30 lead which the Goldbugs steadily build on.
“I’m pretty pleased,’’ said Alva coach Shane Feely. “I told him (Penco) at halftime they were going to come after you and you’re going to have to be more physical and trust the others and he did a great job of that. Daylon stepped up and Lantz (Mathers) stepped up. That’s when you got something special.’’
Feely was not surprised by the offensive output.
“We have done this all year,’’ he said. “We were creating some run outs. I got dudes in our locker room. I got some guys who can shoot the ball. When we’re making shots, it doesn’t matter what you do.’’
Derrick Lawrence led the Bears with 15 points.
JONES 55,
ALVA 30 (g)
The Lady Longhorns forced the Ladybugs into 24 turnovers in a game where they trailed only once (3-2 after a three-point play by Morgan Heath with 6:52 left in the first period.
The win sets up a final between Jones and Kingfisher on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Jones broke the game open with a 20-4 run to go up 23-7 after a basket by Jaelen Maples with 3:37 left in the half.
Alva ended the half with a 10-0 run to cut the margin to 23-17 but Jones scored 10 unanswered points to open the second half and didn’t look back.
Maples led the Lady Longhorns with 15. Lakin Gaddy had nine for Alva.
KINGFISHER 50, WOODWARD 45 (G))
The Lady Jackets were six of six from the line the final 51.2 seconds – four by Peyton Walker and two by Raegan Snider to put away the Lady Boomers.
Addy Matthews scored 20 of her 23 points in the first half to pace the Kingfisher attack. Thessaly Pfeiffer had 26 for Woodward.
JONES 46, CHISHOLM 42 (B)
Jones scored the game’s final five points in the final 27.3 seconds to pull out the victory in a game that resembled a roller coaster.
The J-Longhorns had scored 12 unanswered points to go from a 31-26 deficit to a 38-31advantage. Chisholm answered back with a 11-3 run to go up 42-41 after Aiden Burd scored on a follow shot with 35.9 seconds left.
Jones’ Jayden Nathan, though, gave the J-Longhorns the lead for good with an old-fashion three-point play to make it 44-42 with 27.3 seconds remaining.
Chisholm missed a shot on its next possession and Michael Gaul iced the game for Jones with a layup with 7.1 seconds remaining.
The J-Longhorns had the biggest lead of the game, 24-14 after a Nathan basket with 6:58 left in the third period, only to see the C-Longhorns go on a 17-2 run to go up 31-26 after a Burd basket with 6:19 remaining.
Chisholm (4-6) will play Perry, a 62-53 loser to Woodward for seventh at 11:20 a.m. Saturday.
“I didn’t think we played well in the first half, especially defensively when we gave up 10 offensive boards,’’ said Chisholm coach Cole Hibler. “That hurt us. We battled back in the second half. We just miscommunicated a bit and missed some opportunities down the stretch. The kids were playing hard and that’s all you can ask for. Unfortunately when you compete, you always don’t win.’’
SUNRISE 49, CHISHOLM 32 (G)
Chisholm’s girls continued to have their problems late in falling to Sunrise Christian, 49-32 in a consolation semifinal.
The Lady Longhorns led 26-21 after a basket by Emma Kate Kruska with 3:29 left but were outscored 28-6 the rest of the game. The Lady Longhorns (3-6) did not score for the last 5:07 of the game. Kruska was the lone CHS player in double figures with 11 points. Alice Watkins, one of the Lady Longhorns’ top scorers, did not score.
Kaitlyn Edwards scored 11 of her game-high 20 points in the final period .
“We were right there and crucial possessions we turned it over and they turned around and capitalized on it,’’ said CHS coach Aly Seng. “They hit some threes and that was pretty much it. We had a hard time scoring. When we needed a bucket, we couldn’t get it. They are trying hard and that’s all you can ask.’’
Chisholm will face John Marshall at 10 a.m. for seventh place Saturday.
PERRY 66,
JOHN MARSHALL 36 (G)
Maebry Shields scored 18 points as the Lady Maroons led from start to finish to raise their record to 6-5. Jaliyah Young had 13 points for the Lady Bears (5-5).
WOODWARD 62, PERRY 53 (B)
Kash Shipley had 26 points to lead the Boomer attack. Bryson Cash had 26 for the Maroons.
