Tanner Allen was happy and content after three seasons at Waynoka, where he compiled a 33-6 record over three seasons, including two state runnerup teams.
He wasn’t looking to move, but the lure to become head football coach at traditionally-rich Okeene was too good to pass up.
“It’s a good place to raise a family,” he said. “My wife and I made up our minds that we would be happy here in the long run.”
Okeene, which went to 8-man in 2019, has not had a winning season since 2014 when the Whippets were 6-5. They did go to the playoffs four times since then (2016, 2017, 2020 and 2021).
“Back in the day they had a lot of tradition,” Allen said. “We’re going to try to get that rolling again.”
Allen, the son of former Laverne coach Tim, knows something about tradition, having played on two state championship teams for the Tigers (2012 and 2013) and one runnerup team.
Allen said tradition is first built on having “good players,” but also having a winning mentality.
“If the majority of the kids believe you can do it, it helps out a lot,” he said. “I have been around a lot of knowledgeable people. Everything that I know is from other people. I think the boys here are determined and I hope it turns out that way.
“I was a little bit lucky in high school. We had a lot of great players.”
Allen was hired midway through track season, so he has had a spring practice, team camp and a passing league at Covington-Douglas. He has liked what he has seen.
“The kids have been working their tails off,” Allen said. “We had a lot of commitment this summer and that should roll into the season.”
Allen, a quarterback himself, had a 60-40 run-pass ratio at Waynoka, which was led by 8-man All-Stater Jace Dunn.
“It just depends on what fits our personnel the best,” he said.
He has been looking at three different quarterbacks — Brody Jinkens, William Woolley and Bryer Roberts.
“We don’t know where they will play yet,” Allen said. “We’re working them at different spots.”
William Karbs, a 205-pound senior, is a proven running back.
Tim Allen was “definitely a run-first guy, but we threw it quite a bit when I played,” Allen said. “It again just depends on your personnel. If I feel we can pass, we’ll pass. If I don’t, we won’t.”
Allen, who graduated from Oklahoma State University, did not intend on being a coach like his father. But he got the bug when he helped on Friday nights when he could while still in school.
“It just felt right,” Allen said. “I felt like this was what I was supposed to do. I’ve been enjoying it so far.”
Waynoka was Allen’s first job out of college. Head coaching was a good fit.
“Growing up around my dad was on-the-job training,” he said. “I learned things well from him.”
Allen sees himself as a cross of being a players coach and old school disciplinarian.
“I want the kids to enjoy playing for me, but I want them to respect me and the other coaches,” Allen said. “That’s what I try to go by.”
Allen’s brother, Trey, who assisted him at Waynoka, will be staying with the Railroaders under new coach John Barnes.
Allen succeeds Reese Brickman, who will stay on the staff as an assistant.
Brickman said that won’t be a problem for him.
“The transition has been smooth,” he said. “It doesn’t change my mission. I don’t have to be a head coach to have an impact on young people. I have put it in God’s hands. I’m going to try to make this deal work.”
Allen is glad to have Brickman around as well as Hall of Fame coach Jeff Wardlaw, who took the Whippets to state titles in 2006 and 2007.
“I’ve gotten to know Reese the past three years,” Allen said. “He’s a good guy and I think it will be a great situation for us. I’m excited to have coach Wardlaw, too.”
Okeene’s tradition does bring some pressure.
“There’s always pressure in one way or another,” Allen said. “That’s nothing new. You just have to win some games.”
