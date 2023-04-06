All Three Rivers Conference basketball teams
Girls
MVP — Emma Stover, Okarche
All-Conference team by school
OBA — Conley Cayot, Lilyan Walden, Leah Titus
Okarche — Jadyn Rother, Jalie Rother, Tyson Endres
Watonga — Aubrey Bridges, Natalie Walker
Thomas — Kyla Megli, Sydney Hampton
Cashion — Lauren Jenkins, Megan Shafer
Fairview — Macy Nightengale
Crescent — Calen Cox
Hennessey — Katie Kennedy
Boys
MVP — Jett Mueggenborg, Okarche
All-Conference team by school
Hennessey — Layton Choate, Jael Torres, James Sims
Okarche — Hunter Mueggenborg, PK Harris, Easton Roby
Fairview — Kaden Pettus, Jax Bernard, Brent Strader
Cashion — Jackson Vandruff, Nathan Nabavi
Crescent — Kade Varner
Watonga – Octavian Brown
OBA — Jake Colby
Thomas — Owen Baldwin
