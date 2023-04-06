All Three Rivers Conference basketball teams

Girls

MVP — Emma Stover, Okarche

All-Conference team by school

OBA — Conley Cayot, Lilyan Walden, Leah Titus

Okarche — Jadyn Rother, Jalie Rother, Tyson Endres

Watonga — Aubrey Bridges, Natalie Walker

Thomas — Kyla Megli, Sydney Hampton

Cashion — Lauren Jenkins, Megan Shafer

Fairview — Macy Nightengale

Crescent — Calen Cox

Hennessey — Katie Kennedy

Boys

MVP — Jett Mueggenborg, Okarche

All-Conference team by school

Hennessey — Layton Choate, Jael Torres, James Sims

Okarche — Hunter Mueggenborg, PK Harris, Easton Roby

Fairview — Kaden Pettus, Jax Bernard, Brent Strader

Cashion — Jackson Vandruff, Nathan Nabavi

Crescent — Kade Varner

Watonga – Octavian Brown

OBA — Jake Colby

Thomas — Owen Baldwin

