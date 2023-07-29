Alva’s Kyler Penco ended his high school basketball career at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Small School All-State contest with his kind game in a 71-68 Small West win over the Small East at Sapulpa High School.
Penco scored six points but “had a ton of assists,’’ departing Goldbug coach Shane Feely said.
“Getting off a good pass where a teammate can get a good bucket gives me a lot of motivation,’’ Penco said. “I get a lot more out of an assist. I would like to be remembered as a good team, a good all-round player.’’
Penco will be remembered first as a scorer as he set school records this season for the most points in a season (660 in 28 games for a 23.5 average) and game (43 against Woodward). He is the school’s No. 3 all-time career scorer with 1,283 points for a 14.4 average.
“That’s a cool honor but it doesn’t matter to me,’’ Penco said. “The team stuff is what’s important.’’
Penco didn’t even play the fourth quarter against the Boomers in his 43-point effort.
“It seems like every shot that I put up went in,’’ he said
He set records for the most steals in a season (92, 3.3 per game) and career (194).
He ranks No. 2 in career assists (161 over 89 games).
That would help earn him the All-State hoops honor he’s always dreamed of.
“I will always appreciate that,’’ he said. “I was out there last night to have fun. I knew some of the guys. I wanted to get them involved. It was fun not to have to worry about records or winning championships and I got to know the guys well, too.’’
He credited Feely for pushing him daily in the gym.
“Every day I tried to work harder in practice than I did the day before so I could be the best player I could be,’’ he said. “Coach Feely put a lot of confidence in me. He trusted me more and more. The longer I was here, the more confidence I gained.’’
Penco, though, had good basketball genes. His mother, Allyson, was a star player for the NWOSU women. He said she was his “No. 1 motivator.’’
“She pushed me since I was born to be a basketball player,’’ he said. “She took me places to play when we really didn’t have enough money. She pushed me to take advantage of the opportunities given me every day in practice. I owe her everything that I have.’’
Feely, who was a star guard at Burlington, passed on his knowledge to Penco both offensively and defensively.
“He knew a lot about being a guard,’’ Penco said. “He is a really good coach.’’
Feely taught him to keep a positive mindset and to have a shooter’s mentality.
“He told me all great shooters have bad nights sometimes but you have to keep shooting and not get down on yourself.’’
His greatest memory was a 53-51 win over Metro Christian in the area losers bracket finals at Hennessey as a sophomore. The Goldbugs came back from a 25-5 early deficit and outscored Metro 25-7 in the fourth quarter.
Penco had eight of his points in the fourth period and put Alva up for good, 52-51 with a layup with 23 seconds left.
“It was crazy,’’ he said. “I think it’s more memorable since it was a game to go to state and how we did it as a team.’’
The Goldbugs were 23-4 his junior year, being eliminated in the regional losers bracket finals and 23-5 as a senior losing in the area losers bracket semifinals to Cascia Hall.
“It was a fun year,’’ he said of his senior season. “I really enjoyed it, but everybody wishes they made the state tournament. It was a big disappointment we didn’t make it but I’m glad we went my sophomore year.’’
He choose NWOSU to follow in his mom’s footsteps and to play at home.
“They recruited me hard,’’ Penco said. “The Alva community is the greatest I know. Everything in Alva is crazy good. I’m happy to be playing there again.’’
He is focusing on getting stronger and faster and getting experience.
“It’s a big jump, just handling the speed of the college game will be a challenge, but I think I can get adjusted to it.’’
