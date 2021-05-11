The 2021 All-Skeltur Conference teams have been released, and the Skeltur Conference Tournament Champions, the Pioneer Mustangs, led the way with nine selections including five All-Conference and four honorable mentions.
The Mustangs had five named to the team (Ty Parker, Dakota Wingo, Ty Dennett, Dayton Thrower and Leyton Parker) and four honorable mentions (Kolby Vestal, Holden Koontz, Brock Weber and Braden Drewke). Garber finished with five All-Conference selections (Shawn Martin, Tydonte Chester, T.J. Bennett, Lukas Steinert and Carson Schovanec) and three honorable mentions (Holt Nease, David Nagal and Dawson Nagal).
Drummond was next with four named to All-Conference (Braden Longpine, Kelton Arnold, Alex Kapke and Trevin King) and two named honorable mentions (Gage Salinas and Caden Ehardt).
Waukomis had two players named to the team (Cooper Wieden and Carson Wilson) and five named honorable mention (Dallas Ives, Tayler Vanover, Dominic Doersom, Dylan Jones and Thad Terrel). Covington-Douglas (five), Dover (five), Cimarron (four) and Pond Creek-Hunter (four) each had multiple winners as well.
