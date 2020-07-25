PITTSBURG, Kan. — It will be an All-Oklahoma quarterfinal at the Connie Mack Classic, as the No. 14 seed OK Drillers upset the No. 3 seed Nashville Knights Platinum, 7-3. Nashville has several SEC commits on its roster.
The Enid Majors, the South Plains regional champion, will now play the Drillers, the state champion, at 4:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kan., for a Final Four berth.
The Majors and Drillers have played each other twice this season with each team winning a game.
