Majors, Plainsmen riding hot streaks

Enid Majors' Bryce Madron hits a double against the Oklahoma Drillers Friday, June 26, 2020, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. 

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It will be an All-Oklahoma quarterfinal at the Connie Mack Classic, as the No. 14 seed OK Drillers upset the No. 3 seed Nashville Knights Platinum, 7-3. Nashville has several SEC commits on its roster.

The Enid Majors, the South Plains regional champion, will now play the Drillers, the state champion, at 4:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kan., for a Final Four berth.

The Majors and Drillers have played each other twice this season with each team winning a game.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for News & Eagle sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you