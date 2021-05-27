The Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Oklahoma prep baseball team as selected by area coaches.
Freshman Ty Parker, Pioneer
- Batted .358, 52 RBI, 16 doubles
- 7-1 at the mound, with a 1.68 ERA, 71 K’s and 46 IP
Senior Jett Cheatham, OBA
- Batted .435, had a school record 33 stolen bases, 36 RBI’s
- 7-3 at the mound, with two saves and a 1.8 ERA
- Great Plains Conference Player of the Year and NWOBCA Small School Player of the Year
Senior Braden Longpine, Drummond
Senior Kaden Rapp, Hennessey
Senior Dominic Minjares, Alva
Senior Brady Friesen, Kingfisher
- Batted .262, 12 RBI and scored 20 runs
- 6-3 on the mound, with a 2.03 ERA in 62 IP
- Committed to Redlands Community College
Senior Holden Koontz, Pioneer
- Batted .429, 35 RBI, one HR
- 7-2 on the mound, with a 1.90 ERA, 71 K’s in 41 IP
Senior Connor Colby, OBA
- Batted .429, led his team in doubles (7) and triples (7)
- Made just one error playing centerfield
Senior Ian Daugherty, Kingfisher
- Batted .465, with .879 SLG, 1.49 OBP, 7 HR, 14 doubles and 42 RBI
- 6-1 on the mound, with a 2.28 ERA in 43 IP
- Committed to Oklahoma State
Senior Dakota Wingo, Pioneer
- Batted .382, 4 HR, with 44 RBI
- 3-1 on the mound with an ERA of 1.50
Junior Bodie Bodystun, OBA
- 8-3 on the mound, with one save and a 3.1 ERA
First baseman Kaden Slater, Alva
Player of the Year: Holden Koontz, Pioneer
Coach of the Year: Dave Riesen, Pioneer
Honorable Mentions:
Ty Chester (Garber), Shawn Martin (Garber), T.J. Bennett (Garber), Park Smith (Covington-Douglas), Cole Weathers (Ringwood), Aaron Baker (Ringwood), Jaxon Meyer (Ringwood), Avery Wallace (Ringwood), Riley Pape (Ringwood), Cade Stephenson (Kingfisher), Tate Taylor (Kingfisher), Morgan Cook (Alva), Ashton Reed (Alva), Kaden Hawk (Hennessey), Wade Vinson (Hennessey), Ty Dennett (Pioneer), Cooper Weiden (Waukomis), John Theopolis (Pond Creek-Hunter), Haydn Wood (Newkirk).
