TISHOMINGO — Murray State turned the tables on NOC Enid’s baseball team in a Region 2 doubleheader Saturday on the Aggies’ field.
The Aggies avenged a doubleheader loss to the Jets Wednesday by beating NOC Enid twice, 9-8 and 12-2 in eight innings. The two losses dropped the Jets to 8-8 in conference and 17-18 overall.
Murray State came back from an 8-3 deficit in the first game, scoring five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh when Gage Gilchrist tripled and was singled in by Wilber Espinal.
The Aggies got home runs from Patrick McCullough, Espinal, Trace Necessary and Garrett Grull.
Kade Goede was two-for-three for the Jets with an RBI single that highlighted a four-run second inning.
Ty Chapman was two-for-three with a two-run homer in the fifth, scoring Braydon Bock, who had doubled.
NOC Enid added two in the sixth when Goeke singled and Nathan Gutierrez singled to open the explosion. Both advanced a base on a walk. Evan Casey’s sac fly scored Goeke. Sammy Harris singled in Gutierrez.
NOC Enid managed only five hits in the second game. Gutierrez and Harris had RBI. Casey was two-for-three with a run scored. Maddux Mayberry took the loss on the mound.
Necessary had a homer and five RBI for the Aggies, now 10-6 and 26-10. MSC scored one in the first and second, two in the third, three in the fourth, four in the seventh and one in the eighth.
The Jets will host traditional power Western Oklahoma in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
