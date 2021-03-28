Enid News & Eagle
TISHOMINGO — Piercen Mcelyea threw a complete-game four-hitter as NOC Enid beat Murray State, 4-1 in the first game of a Region 2 baseball doubleheader Saturday.
The Aggies got home runs from B.J. Lee and Tyler Bischke in the bottom of the ninth to rally to win the second game, 14-11 and deny the Jets (18-6, 3-1) a sweep of the opening conference series.
“We really wanted to get a sweep, but if you have to split, you like to do it the way we did where you win Game 1 and you are in a dogfight in Game 2,” said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We met our goal by winning three games. We missed out on the sweep but we will get better.”
Mcelyea struck out five and walked only one. He lost his shutout in the seventh when Noah Case singled in Jayden Shafer, who reached on an error. With two runners on, Mcelyea struck out Trey Ware and got Tyler Bischke to pop up to end the game.
“I’m proud of that kid,” Mansfield said. “He threw on guts in the bottom of the seventh. He had a different mindset today. He went right after them. He pounded the strike zone and let his defense work behind him (two errors). He took advantage of their aggressiveness and had a good day.”
Jordan Coffey gave Mcelyea all the support he would need with a two-run homer in the fourth to break up a scoreless game. Calyn Halvorson was hit by a pitch. NOC Enid added two more in the fifth on a two-RBI single by Cale Savage, which scored Zach Escovedo (reached on an error) and Ambren Voitik (hit by a pitch).
“Jordan got a good pitch and stayed with it,” Mansfield said. “He was strong enough to get it out.”
In the second game, NOC Enid had taken an 11-8 lead on the strength of three-run homers by Correy and Ambren Voitik in the seventh and the eighth.
The Aggies, though, loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth on two walks and a fielders choice. Lee cleared the bases with a grand slam off reliever Trent Ritter to put the Aggies up 12-11. Three batters later, Bischke slammed a two-run homer off Jackson Olivi.
“Both pitches just missed over the middle of the plate,” Mansfield said. “Murray State is a good hitting team. They made us pay for our mistakes like we made them pay for their mistakes.”
Kyle Bass and Voitik set up Coffey’s heroics in the seventh by reaching on singles. Gage Ninness had led off the eighth with a single and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Connor Thaxton and Brandon Lees walked and Voitik followed with a three-run homer, his second of the game and the fifth in the series. Coffey hit four homers in the series.
Voitik hit a solo homer in the third while Tanner Holliman slammed a solo homer in the fourth, his third of the series.
Voitik was four-for-five with four RBI.
NOC Enid had single runs in the second, third, fourth and sixth. They had 10 hits.
The Aggies had 13 hits, scoring one in the second, four in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Jets starter Jaron DeBerry allowed seven hits, five runs and three earned runs over four innings while striking out two and walking four.
“We had some good at-bats,” Mansfield said. “We made them work. It was a good back-and-forth game.”
Campos and Tyler Struck both had two doubles for Murray State. Campos had two RBI. Ware was two-for-four with three runs scored and three RBI.
The Jets will be back in action Wednesday when they host Carl Albert in a 1 p.m. doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. The two teams will play two at Poteau on Saturday.
“We’ll get back to work to see if we can get a four-game sweep,” Mansfield said.
