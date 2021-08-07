Westmont, Ill. — Aquatic Club of Enid (ACE) swimmer Victor Stewart competed at the Central Zone 14 and under Championship at FMC Natatorium and finished 12th overall.
Stewart competed in the 10 and under age group in the 50-meter freestyle. He was joined by fellow ACE swimmer Logan Bartley. The pair were the first to qualify for the 14 and under event since head coach Samuel Stewart has been with the team.
The event welcomes swimmers from 14 different state in the heart of the U.S. including as far north as North Dakota and as far east as Ohio. Stewart is competing as a member of the Oklahoma Zones team.
