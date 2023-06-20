WAUKOMIS — Pioneer boys basketball coach Mike Deckman is impressed with senior Sammy Vasquez on the court.
“When your best player is your hardest worker it makes it easy to handle everyone else,” Deckman said after the Mustangs’ 42-16 loss to Pond Creek-Hunter in a team camp game at Pioneer Monday.
Deckman, as Vasquez’s history teacher, is even more impressed with him in the classroom.
Vasquez scored a 31 on his ACT and has thoughts of being a surgeon.
“I know right there why he is such a good basketball player,” Deckman said. “He is a highly intelligent kid who is a much better student than player. He’s got a future as a doctor and not an NBA player. Academics is where he is going to make his money. I know there are a lot of colleges he could go to for free.”
Vasquez has always puts academics first.
“My mom always told me that I have to study hard,” Vasquez said, “but I would love to play in college. We’ll see. I just try to do my best in class.”
He smiled when asked if Deckman is harder as a teacher or a coach.
“He’s hard on me in both,” Vasquez said. “It’s a challenge.”
Vasquez showed some rust in Pioneer’s morning games. He had eight points in a 26-15 loss to Lomega and was 0-of-8 from the field against Pond Creek-Hunter.
“It’s a lot harder to stay in shape during the summer because you’re not conditioning on a regular basis,” he said. “Playing back-to-back games is pretty tiring. Your legs wear out at the end.”
Vasquez, who averaged in the 10.5 range as a junior, has a shooter’s mentality. He said with the graduation of Marcellus Owens he needs to shoot more.
“You have to keep shooting,” Vasquez said, “and hope the next ones goes in and you go from there.”
Deckman echoed that.
“The shots weren’t falling, but he will make the most of those when the season comes around,” he said. “Good shooters forget that last shot. He had some nice moves and created some shots.”
Vasquez even had a behind-the-back pass.
“You work on improving your skills in the summer,” he said. “What you did in the regular season, you do in the summer. It’s the same. I try to spend a good four or five hours a week putting up shots and working on my dribbling.”
Another priority is asserting himself as a senior leader. That is crucial for the Mustangs with Vasquez and Eduardo Vargas being the lone seniors around for the team camp.
“This is my last season,” Vasquez said. “I’ve got to make the most out of it. I have to step up to help the freshmen out and help them get better. I try to give them tips to help them become a better all-around player.”
He tries to lead both verbally and by example. He takes pride in hearing Deckman talk about his work ethic.
“As a senior, I have to work harder than everyone else,” Vasquez said. “If I don’t know, they won’t try and they won’t get better.”
Vasquez, a receiver in football, is lifting three times a week.
“It’s kind of hard,” Vasquez said.
He does hope to get in some one-on-one games with his friend Owens, who officiated in the team camp.
Owens’ goal for his senior year is for the Mustangs to reach the area tournament after being eliminated in the first round of district the past two seasons.
“I want to get past that,” he said.
The Pioneer team camp will continue through Tuesday.
