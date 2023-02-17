JENKS — Enid had nine wrestlers still alive after the first day of the Class 6A Eastern Regionals Friday.
Carlos Alvarado, going for his third state tournament berth, lost by a technical fall to Ponca City’s Gabriel Roland in the semifinals, 15-0, but can clinch a berth by winning his consolation semifinal.
The Plainsmen will have eight wrestlers in the consolation quarterfinals – Fred Latdrik, 106; Hector Perez, 113; Payton Zweifel, 120; Vinny Vandiver, 126; Zach Fortner, 132; Andrew Starzman, 138; Steven Brooks, 144; and Leslie Fortner, 150.
If they win their quarterfinal, they will be wrestling in the semifinals where they could clinch a state berth as well.
“It’s been good, we wrestled well,’’ said EHS coach Trent Holland. “This is where it all comes to fruition. We’re tough. We wrestled well.’’
