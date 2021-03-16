The 89er conference has released its boys and girls all-conference teams on Monday.
The Chisholm girls were the 2021 conference champions behind MVP Courtney Petersen while Alva and Perry split the boys side and Noah Cash of Perry was named MVP.
Girls Team
Chisholm had two other players named to the team (Alice Watkins and Regi Pasby) to go along with honorable mention Gracie Holder. Frontier also took two spots on the team (Olivia Littlecook and Jamie Molina) and one honorable mention (Anias Bible).
Perry’s girls team earned two spots on the team (Braylee Dale and Kennedy Hight) and with two honorable mentions (Maebry Shields and Josey West). Alva’s Brooke Perez, Newkirk’s Haiden Huster and Tonkawa’s Skylee Perkins rounded out the remainder of the all-conference team.
Boys Team
Two Chisholm players were selected (Parker Warnock and Hunter Combs) while Cody Wichert was named an honorable mention. Hayden Wood and Daniel Harrelson of Newkirk were also selected.
The Alva and Perry boys team each earned three spots on the team: Jackson Feely, Kyler Penco and Austin Reed of Alva and Dylan Hight and Caden Hall were named alongside Cash for the Maroons.
