With the eight-man season winding down, numerous players have stood out over the course of the season. After a vote by coaches, the 2022 Enid News & Eagle All-Area team has been assembled and five finalists for eight-man MVP have been determined.
Coaches will vote on the MVP award and it will be announced over the winter break.
At quarterback, OBA’s Bodie Boydstun received eight votes to the all-area team. Ringwood’s Jaxon Meyer was second with five, followed by five other players with two votes each.
Meyer made the team as an honorable mention, falling just short of making the first team.
Boydstun passed for 1,920 yards entering the Class B quarterfinals, leading OBA to its first district title and first No. 1 ranking. Boydstun threw for 26 touchdowns and only threw three interceptions. He also ran for 733 yards and 24 touchdowns for the Trojans.
At running back, it was a three-way tie. OBA’s Jud Cheatham, Pioneer’s Caden Humphries and Timberlake’s Merric Judd each received six votes.
Cheatham, a junior, ran for 1,293 yards on 121 carries and scored 20 times. He also caught 34 passes for 656 yards and 10 scores for the Trojans.
Humphries, a senior, led Pioneer to the second round of the playoffs, losing to Dewar, 68-52.
He ran for 3,121 yards on 258 carries, good for 12.5 yards per carry. Humphries scored 37 times for the Mustangs and converted 16 two-point conversions. He was also Pioneer’s leading pass catcher, hauling in 31 passes for 270 yards and two scores.
Timberlake’s Merric Judd ran the ball 114 times for 1,356 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 37 passes for 786 yards and nine scores as the Tigers got to the Class C semifinals before losing to Alex.
At wide receiver, OBA’s Jakob Cobly and Timberlake’s Carter Sands each received three votes. OBA’s Harry Nunez was next with two. Nunez made it to the honorable mention team, one of three players.
Colby caught 29 passes for 598 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans.
Sands caught 36 passes for 310 yards for Timberlake.
On the offensive line, Pioneer and OBA dominated voting.
Pioneer senior Sean Rich led the way with seven votes. Joining him is teammate Erik Alatorre, who got three votes, and OBA’s Holden Caldwell, with two votes.
Rich and Alatorre led the way up front as Humphries ran to a historic season, while Caldwell was reliable all season for OBA.
On the defensive line, Boydstun led with five votes, while Sands and Caldwell both got three each.
Boydstun made 70 tackles with six tackles for loss and six sacks for OBA.
Colby stopped opponents 105 times, including four tackles for loss. Colby also picked off four passes and broke up four more.
Sands made 68 tackles for Timberlake and had 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
At linebacker, Covington-Douglas’ Derrek Daugherty and Pioneer’s Rowdy Hoy had two votes.
Daugherty made 125 tackles, three tackles for loss. Daugherty also picked off two passes and broke up two more. He also caused three fumbles and recovered one as the Wildcats reached the second round of the Class B playoffs.
Hoy made 111 tackles and had a sack. Hoy forced two fumbles and recovered four more. He also deflected two passes.
At defensive back, Cherokee’s Kai McHenry led the way with six votes. Cheatham had four. Meyer and Pond Creek-Hunter’s Harrison Stapleton had three each.
Medford’s Eli Gonzalez was named an honorable mention.
Cheatham made 102 tackles and had four interceptions along with four pass breakups. He also made four tackles for loss. Meyer made 55 tackles.
Stats for McHenry and Stapleton were not available.
Rignwood RB Cody Conaway was also an honorable mention.
Meyer threw for 1,244 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, while also running for 1,490 yards and 27 scores.
Conaway ran for 535 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also caught 25 passes for 335 yards and three more scores.
Coaches will vote on Player of the Year and it will be announced over winter break. Nominees are Meyer, Boydstun, Judd, Cheatham and Humphries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.