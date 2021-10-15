The Enid cross country team is headed to Owasso for the 6A regional meet on Saturday, Oct. 30, in a 5K at Mohawk Park.
The Pacers took home a third-place finish in their last race at the Big Eight Conference meet on Oct. 7 behind a sixth-placed finish by junior Sarah Bonebrake. Her time of 25:15.72 was enough to earn all-conference honors, two weeks after setting a season-low at a meet in Tulsa Washington on Sept. 23.
The Plainsmen enter the regional coming off a sixth-place finish at the Big Eight Conference meet, led by Johnny Ylitalo, who finished six spots outside of the top 10, which would’ve earned him all-conference honors.
The other half of 6A will be competing at Wildhorse Park in Mustang on the same day. Both teams raced in Mustang earlier in the year, but did not attend the Owasso meet.
The Plainsmen will face five teams ranked in the top 15 on OSSAARankings.com while the Pacers will compete against six. Meanwhile, the Mustang meet will include nine teams ranked in the top 15 for the boys, and eight teams for the girls.
Big Eight conference champion Choctaw will be competing at Owasso.
The Pacers’ race will begin at 8:30 a.m., while the Plainsmen’s race will begin at 9:15.
