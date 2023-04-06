Defending Class 6A state champion Norman North heads the field for the annual Enid Invitational Boys Golf Tournament Thursday at Meadowlake Golf Course.
The tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start and should be over by 1:30 or 1:45, EHS coach David Lee said.
Lee has paired the Plainsmen with the Timberwolves, who are led by sophomore Josh Stuart, who shot an eight-under par 63 in winning medalist honors at last year’s regional tournament at Meadowlake. Southmoore will be the other team with EHS.
“I hope they bring their varsity,” Lee said of Norman North. “We need to be playing against good, quality teams. We’re looking forward to it.”
The Plainsmen won last year’s tournament with a 303, two shots better than Norman and Choctaw, neither one of whom chose to attend this season.
Mason Haley, who lost in a playoff to Choctaw’s Sutton McMillan for medalist honors a year ago, heads the Enid lineup. Two others return in Dawson Branstetter and Max Fossett. Haley had a 72 a year ago while Branstetter had a 75 and Fossett a 77.
Hudson Painter and Bill Humphrey complete the varsity lineup. Zach Mullen, Edward Scott, Landon Jung, Sam Blankenship and Keith Coulter will be the JV lineup. Lane Slater will play as an individual.
The Plainsmen and Norman North will be joined in the field by Mustang, Kingfisher, Westmoore, Yukon and Ponca City.
Lee said if the Plainsmen can shoot 320 or below, it would be a good score. He said it’s difficult to predict because of uncertain weather conditions.
“If we can shoot 315 or below, I would be very proud of my guys,” Lee said. “I think my top three guys — on a given day — can have a great day and be in medalist contention.”
Lee sees anywhere around “even par” as the score to beat individually.
This will be Lee’s first look at the Western teams. He said Ponca City has been shooting close to what the Plainsmen have.
“Everyone is going to have one or two really good players,” Lee said. “I don’t know how much depth they (opposition) will have. I’m looking forward to our guys playing a competitive round. We’re still working on the bottom of our lineup.”
“We want to make sure that we don’t get wrapped up with the other teams. We want them to concentrate on playing the course and focusing on ourselves.
The tournament will be a tournament within the tournament for the Enid players. Lee is using it as a future qualifier for upcoming tournaments, beginning with next week’s conference tournament at Lake Hefner. The Plainsmen will have five more tournaments before the regional at Meadowlake May 1.
“We have four or five guys who could be our No. 4 or No. 5 guys,” Lee said. “We just want to make our team better. We’re fixing to get started.”
The home course is a definite advantage, Lee said,
“I don’t see any negatives,” Lee said. “We’re so familiar with the course that it should be an advantage for us.”
