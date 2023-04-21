Classes 5A and 6A will be moving to districts in basketball starting next year. Previously, the two classes had been divided into east and west.
Districts aren’t structured in stone yet, but a May 3 OSSAA will accomplish that. A summer meeting of the coaches will determine who goes where.
The basketball coaches advisory committee brought the idea as a proposal.
“What it does, is allow your postseason to be based on your performance on the court, rather than rankings,” said Enid Athletic Director Billy Tipps. “It allows the postseason to be seeded based on record.”
Both Enid coaches voted in favor of moving to districts.
“In my opinion it causes a voting balance and allows the actuals season record to speak for itself,” said Enid Pacers coach William Milton.
Previously, the playoffs had been set using a ranking system.
“No more favoritism in weekly voting,” said Milton. “Also, it could create a more competitive atmosphere overall.”
