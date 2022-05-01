Enid News & Eagle
Five Oklahoma players were drafted in rounds 4-7 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Perrion Winfrey (defensive tackle) was drafted 108th overall (Round 4, pick 3) by the Cleveland Browns; Delarrin Turner-Yell (safety) was drafted 152nd overall (Round 5, pick 9) by the Denver Broncos; Michael Woods II (wide receiver) was drafted 202nd overall (Round 6, pick 24) by the Browns; Isaiah Thomas (defensive end) was drafted 223rd overall (Round 7, pick 2) by the Browns; and Marquis Hayes (offensive lineman) was drafted 257th overall (Round 7, pick 36) by the Arizona Cardinals.
The Sooners’ Nik Bonitto (outside linebacker, 64th overall) and Brian Asamoah (linebacker, 66th overall) were drafted by the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, respectively, on Friday.
Winfrey recorded 42 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in his two seasons at Norman. Turner-Yell finished his four years in Norman with 191 tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions. Woods transferred to OU in 2021, and had 118 receptions for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns in college for both the Sooners and Arkansas. Thomas recorded 81 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks during his time at Oklahoma. Hayes started at left guard in 37 of the Sooners’ 38 games the past three seasons.
Tulsa’s Paul drafted by Commanders
University of Tulsa offensive lineman Chris Paul was drafted 230th overall (Round 7, pick 9) of the NFL Draft by Washington.
His teammate, Tyler Smith, was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys.
Paul played in 42 games for the Golden Hurricane. He earned honorable mention American Athletic Conference accolades in 2021.
Information provided by University of Oklahoma and University of Tulsa.
