Alva’s girls used a smothering defense to eliminate Purcell, 38-28 in a Class 3A Area I losers bracket quarterfinal Thursday at Enid High School.
The Ladybugs, 19-9, will face Community Christian at 1:30 p.m. Friday in another elimination game. Community Christian eliminated Lindsay, 44-30.
The Ladybugs raced out to a 15-2 first quarter lead and never looked back. They only made five field goals the last three quarters, but Purcell was only 10 of 44 for the night. They were five of 31 after three periods.
“We’ll take anything that we can get,” said a happy Alva coach Kris Gore. “An ugly win is better than a pretty loss any day of the week.”
The Dragons, known for their 3-point shooting, didn’t make a shot from long distance until the fourth period.
“I thought we did a good job defensively. They are really good 3-point shooters. They are very young. We just wanted to stay in front of them. Not letting No. 5 (Keena Esparza) get 3’s and just try to get distractions on other kids shooting 3’s.
“I think probably playing in this gym was an advantage to us because of all the 3-point lines because 3’s early on were so far back and out of range. We played here at the Skordle Festival and our 3-balls weren’t falling. We were not managing the lines correctly.”
Purcell cut the lead to 28-23 after two free throws by Katelyn Eck with 2:39 remaining, but the Ladybugs answered with a 9-0 spurt. Chloe Durkee, Brooke Perez and Mary-Kate Foster all hit both ends of one-and-ones. Perez led Alva with 11 points while Durkee had nine.
“I was really proud of how our seniors stepped up at the end,” Gore said.
COM. CHRISTIAN 55, HENNESSEY 38 (B)
Community Christian hit 10 3’s, including seven in racing out to a 30-23 halftime lead to end the Eagles’ season at 15-9.
Braxton Hartsock led the Royals with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Five different players scored from long distance for Community Christian, who will take a 19-8 record into Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal against the Perry/Sequoyah-Tahlequah winner.
“Those seven 3’s in the first half killed us,’’ said Eagles coach Brady Page. “Anytime we made a push, they would make a shot and hurt us a little bit. We didn’t play too badly. They were a better team than us. They are 10 to 11 deep and all of them can shoot it. They are a perfect little team around (6-6) Boi Jobe.”
Jobe was held to 10 points.
Hennessey was led by Jael Torres, who had 19 points, including 12 in the first half. He was the lone Eagle in double figures. Hennessey had four treys.
The Royals never trailed and started to really separate from the Eagles with a 7-0 run to start the second half to go up 37-23. The closest Hennessey could get after that was 37-27.
“We made two or three little pushes,” Page said. “Their pushes were 8-0 and 10-0.”
Hennessey was in the area tournament for the ninth time in the last 11 years. They were riding an eight-game winning streak before back-to-back losses to Washington and Community Christian.
“We had a good year,” Page said. “We’re hoping this young group will get us back to the state tournament in a couple of years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.