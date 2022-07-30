Tanner Fore and Taber Charles, who made their names in baseball while at Enid and Chisholm, showed Saturday they know their way around the golf course.
Fore and Charles were in a three-way tie with the teams of Jon Cline and Mason Haley and Jay Betchan and Darren Busch with a plus three under the Stableford scoring system.
Every team received a point total (quota) based on their combined handicaps. Points were awarded in the following fashion — 12 points for a double eagle, eight for an eagle, four for a birdie, two for a par, one for a bogey and zero for a double bogey or higher. Both player's scores counted on each hole.
Fore and Charles, with a 56 quota, had 59 points. Cline and Haley, with a 77 quota, had 80 points. Betchan and Busch, with a 70 quota, had 73 points.
“The sun shines on a dog’s butt every once in a while," said Fore, who shot a 77 on his own ball. “It was a little rough at first, but it was a good time."
Fore and Charles both had birdies on No. 6. Fore had a birdie on No. 10. They combined for 16 pars.
“We picked each other up well," Fore said. “Both of us getting birdies on No. 6 was a big bump."
“I didn’t play very good," Charles said, “but Tanner carried me."
Betchan had a 68 on his own ball with birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 13 and 15. He chipped in for a birdie on No. 15 and made putts from 10 to 12 feet on the others.
“I didn’t hit it great, but I made all the birdie putts," Betchan said. “I was really feeling it. I really like this format. Darren and I won the United Way Tournament in Stillwater. It’s something different."
Busch contributed a birdie on No. 7. They combined for 17 pars.
Cline shot a 69 on his own ball, while Haley had a 73.
Cline chipped in for an eagle on No. 10 and had birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 6.
Haley chipped in for a birdie on No. 1 and also birdied Nos. 3 and 6. They combined for 21 pars.
“We played really well on the front," Cline said. “We struggled coming in, but we feel pretty good about it. We’re going to try to go a little lower tomorrow."
Cline said he was still adjusting to the Stableford format.
“I don’t know much about all the points," he said.
Phil O’Brien and Kenny Cribley were in fourth place at plus 1 after having a 60 on their 59 quota.
The teams of Bill Heizer and Randy Nunley, Jack Morris and David Lawrence and Neil Oxford and one-time state amateur champion Rick Lutz were tied for fifth at minus 2.
Heizer and Nunley had 54 points, Morris and Lawrence 59 and Lutz and Oxford 65, all of which were two points under their quota.
Rayne Roeger and Monty Lorenz led the B flight with a plus 12 (60 points on a 48 quota). Walker Syms and Chad Syms led the C flight with a plus 10 (54 points on a 44 quota).
The tournament was delayed an hour because of rain, but Meadowlake Director of Operations/Superintendent Michael League was pleased with the first day. The tournament concludes Sunday.
“I think everyone enjoyed themselves," League said. “We had some rain, but it was a really nice day."
Wheat Capital 2-Man Quota
At Meadowlake
Team Score Quota Net
A Flight
Charles-Fore 32-27-59 56 +3
Cline-Haley 43-37-80 77 +3
Busch-Betchan 37-36-73 70 +3
Morris-Lawrence 32-27-59 61 +2
O’Brien-Cribley 31-29-60 59 +1
Oxford-Lutz 32-33 65 67 -2
Heizer-Nunley 27-27-54 56 -2
Turner-Guerra 31-34-65 69 -3
Webb-Hinkle 34-25-59 64 -5
Bergner-Bugg 30-34-64 70 -6
Hayes-Wilson 22-18-40 57 -17
McNeil-Stegman 15-25-40 61 -21
Sunday tee times
9 - Hayes-Wilson, McNeil-Stegeman
9:15 — Bergner-Bugg, Webb-Hinkle
9;22 — Turner-Guerra, Morris-Lawrence
9;30 — Heizer-Nunley, Oxford-Lutz
9:37 — Charles-Fore, O’Brien-Cribley
9:52 — Cline-Haley, Busch-Betchan
B Flight
Roeser-Lorenz 31-29-60 48 +12
Eitzen-Watkins 31-30-61 55 +6
Terry-Roberts 28-23-51 48 +3
Hawkins-Rousey 28-25-53 50 +3
Seng-Searcy 31-25-56 56 0
Brunken-Arndt 22-25-47 49 -2
Coyle-Underwood 23-24-47 52 -5
Winfield-Kalow 20-21-41 50 -9
Beam-Beam 20-22-42 53 -11
Manning-Hoover 22-16-38 51 -13
Sunday tee times
8:15 — Manning-Hoover, Bean-Bean
8:22 — Winfield-Kalow, Cagle-Underwood
8:30 — Brunken-Arndt. Seng-Searcey
8:45 — Terry-Roberts, Hawkins-Rousey
8:52 — Roeger-Lorenz, Eitzen-Watkins
C Flight
Syms-Syms 26-28-54 44 +10
Beckett-Henry 22-26-48 47 +1
Birchfield-Mann 23-18-41 42 -1
Hacker-Shimanek 21-18-39 42 -3
Howard-Howard 20-15-35 38 -3
Jordan-Fuksa 14-16-30 -4
Hawk-Smith 16-19 35 41 -6
Ensminger-Ensminger 19-16-35 46 -11
Henry-Jordan 17-8-25 40 -15
Yates-White 16-11-27 45 -18
Sunday tee times
7:30 — Yates-White, Henry-Jordan
7:37 — Ensminger-Ensminger, Hawk-Smith
7:45 — Hacker-Shimanek, Jordan-Fuksa
7:52 — Birchfield-Mann, Howard-Howard
8:07 — Syms-Syms, Beckett-Henry
