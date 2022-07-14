A group of Enid High School wrestlers will head to Fargo, N.D., this weekend to compete in the Junior Nationals, with the eyes of many college recruiters fixated on them over the week.
Carlos Alvarado, Trinit Zweife and Hector Perez are scheduled to make the trip. Shae Salinas was also slated to go, but is rehabbing a knee injury. Enid had six qualifiers in all.
“It’s big. It means not only are our wrestlers competing in season, but also continuing with greco-roman and freestyle wrestling,” Enid coach Trent Holland said. “It extends their season and they get more experience. That’s what a lot of kids need is more mat time to develop their skills.”
This is Alvarado’s first year going after a surgery kept him out last year.
Alvarado, a state champion, dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum and bicep in his freshman year. His labrum popped out over 30 times over the next two years, he said , along with his bicep being separated from his shoulder.
He had the surgery on March 18 of last year after trying to use physical therapy to rehab it.
After some interest from coaches, he is looking to parlay the duels to secure a college offer.
“I have something to work for, I have something to prove,” he said. “It’s a motivator for me.”
Alvarado is wrestling a weight class up, at 220 lbs. He weighs about 205.
“I’ve been wrestling up for a while. I was wrestling at 220 when I was 185,” he said. “I have no fear going against the bigger kids. I’ve never been more confident.”
Perez is wrestling in the 113 lb. weight class for the first time this year after wrestling at 106 lbs. prior.
“My biggest goal is to make sure people know I’m there,” Perez said. “I want to show people that I’m a better wrestler than they think I am. I think this is a good chance to prove it.”
The top eight are crowned All-Americans, a significant accomplishment in any weight class and a feather in any wrestler’s cap.
“I know guys from other schools that have gone in confident and come out with losing records,” Alvarado said. “I was nervous before because those guys all grew up together so I was the outsider. I was just a kid from Enid.”
The trio hopes to make that three All-Americans from Enid when all the mats are rolled up after the tournament.
