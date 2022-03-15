Three Enid swimmers have been selected to the West All-State swim team. They will compete against the East next July.
Honored were seniors Kade Couchman, Dane Griffin and Luke Denney, who led the Plainsmen to a third-place finish — the highest in recent history — at last month’s state championships.
The trio combined with Weston Stewart to win the 200 free relay at the state meet with a school record time of 1:27.95.
Couchman, who has signed with Oklahoma Christian, won both the 50 free in 21.04 and the 100 butterfly in 50.63, both school records.
“It was really great,” Couchman said about his state wins. “It was really a great experience. It was a lot of fun hanging out with everyone there. It’s the best that it could have been. Most of the day, I just wanted to have fun and not be too serious about the meet. It’s everything I could have wished for in a basket.”
Griffin won the 200 free in 1:44.21 and was second in the 100 free in 48.23.
He had moved back to Enid from Georgia to help take care of a great-grandparent.
“I want to thank God for putting me in the right place,” he said last month. “I knew I didn’t belong there (Georgia). I belonged here. Taking care of my great-grandma was a big reason to come out … she is not fully there. It’s a very difficult task, but it makes it a lot easier on them knowing they can rely on me.”
At Enid, he was reunited with his first coach — Samuel Stewart, an EHS assistant.
“Mentally, this was the best choice for me,” Griffin said. “It was such an eye-opener to see how much happier I was here.”
Denney was 10th in the 50 free in 22.54 and was 11th in the 100 free in 50.51. He had been a three-time state qualifier.
His success reflected the team’s.
“Everything came together,” Enid coach Lyndsay Watts said after the state meet. “Everyone’s head was in the right place and their heart was in the right place. They did what they had to do to get the job done.”
Enid had not had either a relay or an individual win an event at state since 2011.
