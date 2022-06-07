ENID, Okla. — After an intensely contested baseball season around the Northwest Oklahoma area, 13 players made the Enid News & Eagle All-Area team. Four players were named honorable mention.
Pioneer had four players named to the team including area Player of the Year Ty Parker. Joining Parker are Dakota Wingo, Brayden Drewke and Layton Parker. Drewke had 66 RBI for the Mustangs last season. Wingo was 4-0 on the mound with a 0.63 ERA over 23 innings and struck out 33 batters. Ty Parker had a 1.03 ERA and 10 wins in 47.2 innings and was named Great Plains Conference Pitcher of the Year. Drewke had 53 RBI All four were named to the Skeltur Conference All-Conference team.
Kremlin-Hillsdale is represented by pitcher Von Schultz. Schultz was named the Cherokee Strip Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Hennessey is represented by Sebastian Gonzalez, who was also named to the Great Plains All-Conference team. Gonzalez hit for a .500 average with 13 RBI.
Timberlake’s Ethan Jenlink threw a perfect game in the Merrifield Tournament this season and went 6-2 overall for Timberlake with a save while striking out 64 batters. Jenlink was also named the Cherokee Strip Conference Player of the Year. Jenlink had a 2.40 ERA this season.
Enid had two players on the All-Area team: Garrett Shull and Jake Kennedy.
Shull hit for a .510 average with 44 RBI and seven homers. Shull hit 13 doubles and seven triples with 12 stolen bases. Kennedy was the ace for the Plainsmen and went 6-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 71 strikeouts.
Alva is represented by Kaden Slater. Slater was named the Great Plains Conference Player of the Year.
OBA’s Bodie Boydstun was named to the Great Plains Conference All-Conference team along with another member of the All-Area team, Chisholm’s Nick Deterding.
Garber is represented by Carson Schovanec, who was also named to the Skeltur Conference All-Conference team.
Honorable mentions were Enid’s Aidan Robinson, Drummond’s Trevin King, Ringwood’s Rowdy Schmidt and Covington-Douglas’ Parker Smith.
Pioneer’s Dave Riesen was named Coach of the Year after leading the Mustangs to the state tournament in a two-loss season.
Full Team:
Ty Parker — Pioneer
Layton Parker — Pioneer
Dakota Wingo — Pioneer
Brayden Drewke — Pioneer
Von Schultz — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Ethan Jenlink — Timberlake
Kaden Slater — Alva
Nick Deterding — Chisholm
Bodie Boydstun — OBA
Carson Schovanec — Garber
Sebastian Gonzalez — Hennessey
Garrett Shull — Enid
Jake Kennedy — Enid
Honorable Mentions:
Aidan Robinson — Enid
Trevin King — Drummond
Rowdy Schmidt — Ringwood
Parker Smith — Covington-Douglas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.