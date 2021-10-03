Game will be played at Pioneer High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Awards begin at 6 p.m., first pitch will be at 6:30.

League Champion: Pioneer Mustangs

Co-Player of the Year: Morgan Meyer — Pioneer (Sr.) Alayna Long — Fairview (Sr.)

Pitcher of the Year: Katelyn Trumbley — Pioneer (Sr.)

Coach of the Year: David Riesen — Pioneer

Pitcher

Katelyn Trumbley — Pioneer (Sr.)

Jaycee Kelln-Alva (Fr.)

Haylee Roberts — Watonga (Sr.)

Alayna Long-Fairview (Sr.)

Outfield

Taela Hubbard — Fairview (Jr.)

Aubrey Bridges —Watonga (So.)

Taylor Mills — Kingfisher (Jr.)

Allie Booth — Pioneer (Sr.)

Ally Meek — Chisholm (Sr.)

Constance Ruiz — Alva (Sr.)

Catcher

Morgan Meyer — Pioneer (Sr.)

Mya Dewberry — Kingfisher (Jr.)

Ashley Chavez — Waukomis (Sr.)

Abbey Wahl — Fairview (Sr.)

Utility

Morgan Shaw — Waukomis (So.)

Kyanne Randolph — Ringwood (Jr.)

Larynn Shaffer — Ringwood (Sr.)

Aspen Stephens — Pioneer (Jr.)

1st Base

Brooklyn Cantrell — Pioneer (Sr.)

Emma Marlatt — Chisholm (Sr.)

Middle Infielder

Madison Wallace — Fairview (Sr.)

Macie Andrews — Chisholm (Jr.)

Natalie Walker — Watonga (Sr.)

Hadley Bohlen — Ringwood (Sr.)

3rd Base

Natalie Dick — Kingfisher (Jr.)

Alissa Harding — Pioneer (Jr.)

