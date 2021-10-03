Game will be played at Pioneer High School on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
Awards begin at 6 p.m., first pitch will be at 6:30.
League Champion: Pioneer Mustangs
Co-Player of the Year: Morgan Meyer — Pioneer (Sr.) Alayna Long — Fairview (Sr.)
Pitcher of the Year: Katelyn Trumbley — Pioneer (Sr.)
Coach of the Year: David Riesen — Pioneer
Pitcher
Katelyn Trumbley — Pioneer (Sr.)
Jaycee Kelln-Alva (Fr.)
Haylee Roberts — Watonga (Sr.)
Alayna Long-Fairview (Sr.)
Outfield
Taela Hubbard — Fairview (Jr.)
Aubrey Bridges —Watonga (So.)
Taylor Mills — Kingfisher (Jr.)
Allie Booth — Pioneer (Sr.)
Ally Meek — Chisholm (Sr.)
Constance Ruiz — Alva (Sr.)
Catcher
Morgan Meyer — Pioneer (Sr.)
Mya Dewberry — Kingfisher (Jr.)
Ashley Chavez — Waukomis (Sr.)
Abbey Wahl — Fairview (Sr.)
Utility
Morgan Shaw — Waukomis (So.)
Kyanne Randolph — Ringwood (Jr.)
Larynn Shaffer — Ringwood (Sr.)
Aspen Stephens — Pioneer (Jr.)
1st Base
Brooklyn Cantrell — Pioneer (Sr.)
Emma Marlatt — Chisholm (Sr.)
Middle Infielder
Madison Wallace — Fairview (Sr.)
Macie Andrews — Chisholm (Jr.)
Natalie Walker — Watonga (Sr.)
Hadley Bohlen — Ringwood (Sr.)
3rd Base
Natalie Dick — Kingfisher (Jr.)
Alissa Harding — Pioneer (Jr.)
