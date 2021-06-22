Aug. 20 — (SCRIMMAGE) @Bixby, TBA

Aug. 27 — at Putnam City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 — (Military Night) vs Ponca City, 7 p.m.

Sept. 10 — BYE

Sept 17 — vs Lawton Mac 

Sept. 24 — at Jenks, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — (Homecoming) Yukon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 (Thursday) — at Westmoore, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 (Thursday) — (Band Sr. Night, Pink Out) vs Edmond Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22 — (Sr. Night) vs Norman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 — at Edmond Santa Fe, 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 — at Broken Arrow, 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 — PLAYOFFS

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you