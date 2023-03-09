After starting 2-0, the Enid Pacers will host the 2023 Spring Fling at Kellet Park this weekend.
The Pacers open play at 10 a.m. Friday against Mulhall-Orlando. Enid is 2-0 after defeating Cimarron on Monday and Fairview on Tuesday.
The Pacers have scored 30 runs between the two games, beating Cimarron, 16-2, and Fairview, 14-9.
Sahrena Williams pitched both games for the Pacers. In 7.2 inning, Williams has allowed just four earned runs on 10 hits. She has struck out four batters.
Stella Stanley and Kinzley Lebada have led the Pacers in hitting. Due to a golf tournament, Stanley has only played one game, the win over Fairview. In that game, she was 2-for-2 with five RBI and a home run. In two games, Lebada is 4-for-6 with four RBI, a double and a homer. Both home runs came against Fairview.
Enid’s Jaelyn Imani is five-for-eight with five RBI and a double through two games.
The winner of Enid’s 10 a.m. game will play Woodland at 2:30 p.m.. the winner of that game with play at 4 p.m.
The losers on Friday will drop to the loser’s bracket. If Enid loses its opening game, the Pacers will play at 2:30 p.m.
In Thursday play, OBA defeated Pond Creek-Hinter, 12-9, Fairview, 13-8, and Cherokee 21-5 to move to Saturday action against Frontier at 10:30 a.m.
OBA’s Conley Cayot pitched each game for the Lady Trojans, pitching a total of17 innings, allowing 27 hits and nine runs while striking out five. She was also 11-for 14 at the plate with 10 RBI and two homers
Waukomis was sent to the loser’s bracket after losing to Cherokee, 5-2. In the loser’s bracket, the Lady Chiefs defeated Pond Creek-Gunter, 16-12, and Fairview, 14-3. Waukomis will play Cherokee at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Hennessey lost to Ringwood, 15-6. The Lady Eagles fell to the loser’s bracket where they defeated Drummond, 4-2. and lost to Ringwood, 16-15. Ringwood will play Covington-Douglas Saturday at 9 a.m.
C-D defeated Ringwood, 13-3 in an opening round game, but was sent to the loser’s bracket after losing to Frontier, 12-6.
Pioneer will play Friday at 1 p.m. against the winner of the 10 a.m. Hydro-Eakly/Crescent game. Kremlin-Hillsdale, 2-0 on the season, has/not given up a run this year. The Lady Broncs will play at 2:30 against the winner of the 11:30 a.m. Beaver-Okache game.
Loser’s bracket games for Friday’s losers will begin at 1 p.m. Friday.
